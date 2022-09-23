Tigers clobber Cardinals, Bears in triangular

Fremont combined to put up 23 runs Thursday night in a pair of wins over South Sioux City and Omaha Bryan.

The Tigers beat the Cardinals 13-7 in five innings and the Bears 10-0 in four innings.

The top of Fremont's line-up did most of the damage against Sioux South City with Zoey Bisson, Ella Cooper and Avery Gossett accumulating eight of the Tigers 10 hits - Bisson and Cooper finished with three hits while Gossett had a pair.

Gossett's big hit in the game came in the bottom of the third with a two-run bomb capping off a five-run frame for the Tigers to go up 5-0.

South Sioux City took the lead in the top of the fourth, striking for seven runs.

The lead was short lived as Fremont hung six runs in the bottom of the inning to set the final score.

Makenna McGee earned the win in relief of Tayler Evans. McGee allowed two runs on two hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Fremont put up seven runs in the bottom of the first against Bryan to put the game out of reach early.

Back-to-back home runs by Gossett and Bisson to the Tigers to a 5-0 lead.

Jenna McClain drove in a pair of runs with a single to left.

Fremont added a run in the second - a solo home run by Cooper - and two in the fourth - back-to-back RBI doubles from Cooper and Evans - to seal the run-rule.

McGee went the distance in the circle for Fremont, striking out five and allowing just one hit in four innings of work.

The Tigers will place in the Lincoln Southeast Invite Saturday. Fremont will play McCook to start the tournament at 8:30 a.m. followed by Lincoln Pius X and Omaha Marian.