ELKHORN — Fremont High School swim coach Ali Granger said the Tigers competed well Saturday in their final competition before the Christmas break.
The FHS boys were ninth while the girls were sixth at the Elkhorn Invitational.
“Going into a meet when you know you are tired and pushing through painful swims is really very hard for any athlete,” Granger said. “But our swimmers did just that on Saturday. As coaches, we couldn’t be more proud.”
Granger said Elkhorn is different than other meets for the Tigers.
“We do not rest for it,” she said. “While other teams were there in tech suits, our kids were in their regular team suits after a hard week of practice. Thus, I’m very proud of the times they swam.”
For the girls, Emma Walz finished first in the 50 freestyle in a season-best time of 25.40. Walz also placed fifth in the 100 backstroke in 59.58.
“Although not a season best time, we were very happy with Emma,” Granger said. “She is so far from resting and the practices she is working through to have a great backstroke at the end of the season are doing what they are supposed to — swimming fast when tired.”
Teammate Lauren Gifford was fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.98 and was ninth in the 200 IM in 2:22.24.
“She was shy of her best times, but looked so strong in both events,” Granger said. “The ease she is having in the water is very promising as we move into this hard training part of the season.”
Granger also praised the work of Elizabeth Morrison for an 11-second drop in the 200 freestyle and also swimming personal records n the 50 and 100 freestyles.
“We are excited to see where she goes this season,” Granger said.
Avery Gossett was the Subway Swimmer of the Meet. She swam personal records in the 50 and 100 freestyles and also the 100 breaststroke.
“She cut off more than six seconds in the breaststroke, which shows a lot of promise for us in that event as the season progresses,” Granger said.
Mack Prince led the boys by breaking 1:00 in the 100 backstroke in 59.70 to place seventh. He also swam a season best 100 freestyle and earned Subway Swimmer of the Meet honors.
“Mack is looking strong in both his events and is a key player on the relays for us,” Granger said.
Logan Kirk dropped four seconds in the 100 freestyle and also cut time in the 50 freestyle. Teammate Daniel Young dropped four seconds in the 100 freestyle.
Zach Dein also swam well, Granger said, in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
“He is a great team player and working hard every day.”
The Tigers are off until a triangular with Lincoln Pius on Jan. 3 at Lincoln North Star.
ELKHORN INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 447, Lincoln Pius X 387, Ralston/Gross 269.5, Omaha Skutt/Mount Michael 216.5, Lewis Central (Iowa) 215, Omaha Burke 175, Bellevue West 140, Fremont 104, Gretna 93, Brownell Talbot 89, South Sioux City 88, Columbus 45, Council Bluffs (Iowa) AL 19.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Omaha Marian 642.5, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 427, Lincoln Pius X 295, Omaha Burke 261.5, Omaha Duchesne 216, Fremont 117, Bellevue West 74.5, Brownell-Talbot 73, Omaha Skutt/Mount Michael 61, Columbus 54.5, Ralston/Gross 45, Gretna 30.