LINCOLN -- Fremont High School competed Tuesday at the Lincoln Public School Junior Varsity Track Meet.
The Tigers secured several first-place finishes in the non-scored meet.
For the girls, Ali Pena of the Tigers won the pole vault by clearing 7-6. Avry LaFavor raced to a win in the 1,600 meters in 5:59.98 while teammate Mia Wagner took top honors in the 800 meters in 2:37.85.
The 3,200-meter relay squad of Mia Wagner, Jaiden Rensch, Aubrey Rathke and Kailey Rensch placed first in 10:57.95.
For the boys, sophomore Boone Gray won the discus with a throw of 137-9. He also placed second in the shot put (44-0). Zac McGeorge won the 800 meters in 2:11.74.