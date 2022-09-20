 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tigers compete at Monarch Invite

  • Updated
FRE_092122_FHS Tennis_p1.jpg

Fremont's Gage Ritthaler returns a shot durin a No. 1 doubles match Monday at the Monarch Invitational.

 Randy Speer

Fremont tennis finished 15th at the Monarch Invite Monday.

No. 1 singles Cameron Indra was the lone Fremont competitor to pick up two wins on the day, going 2-2. 

Indra won his opening round match 8-1 over Benson, then was bounced to the consolation round in a 8-0 loss to Elkhorn South. 

Indra regrouped to claim an 8-2 win over Lincoln North Star before ending his day on a 9-7 loss to Millard South. 

No. 1 doubles Jacob Broeker and Gage Ritthaler opened the tournament with an 8-4 win over Columbus. 

Creighton Prep sent Broeker and Ritthaler to the consolation bracket with an 8-0 loss. 

At No. 2 singles Grant Rump went 0-2 with losses of 8-2 and 8-4. 

No. 2 doubles Brandon Gallo and Bryce Reeson went 1-2, winning their opening match 8-3 over Lincoln Northeast. 

The duo took its first loss of the day in a tightly contested 9-8 (1) to Creighton Prep then were eliminated in an 8-2 loss to Lincoln North Star.

On Friday, Fremont hosted a triangular with Papillion-La Vista and Lincoln Southeast.

The Tigers lost 6-0 to Southeast and 4-2 to Papillion-La Vista. 

Indra and No. 2 doubles Reeson and Gallo earned the only two wins of the day. 

Indra won 9-7 over Campbell Smalley of Papillion-La Vista while Reeson and Gallo also battled to a 9-7 win. 

In Thursday's triangular with Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln North Star, Fremont lost 6-0 to Southwest and 4-2 to North Star. 

Reeson and Gallo secured an 8-6 win over Lincoln North Star and Ashton Lamb, at No. 3 singles, won 8-6. 

Fremont goes on the road Thursday for a dual with Omaha Westside with matches slated for 2 p.m. 

