Tigers compete at Monarch Invite

Fremont tennis finished 15th at the Monarch Invite Monday.

No. 1 singles Cameron Indra was the lone Fremont competitor to pick up two wins on the day, going 2-2.

Indra won his opening round match 8-1 over Benson, then was bounced to the consolation round in a 8-0 loss to Elkhorn South.

Indra regrouped to claim an 8-2 win over Lincoln North Star before ending his day on a 9-7 loss to Millard South.

No. 1 doubles Jacob Broeker and Gage Ritthaler opened the tournament with an 8-4 win over Columbus.

Creighton Prep sent Broeker and Ritthaler to the consolation bracket with an 8-0 loss.

At No. 2 singles Grant Rump went 0-2 with losses of 8-2 and 8-4.

No. 2 doubles Brandon Gallo and Bryce Reeson went 1-2, winning their opening match 8-3 over Lincoln Northeast.

The duo took its first loss of the day in a tightly contested 9-8 (1) to Creighton Prep then were eliminated in an 8-2 loss to Lincoln North Star.

On Friday, Fremont hosted a triangular with Papillion-La Vista and Lincoln Southeast.

The Tigers lost 6-0 to Southeast and 4-2 to Papillion-La Vista.

Indra and No. 2 doubles Reeson and Gallo earned the only two wins of the day.

Indra won 9-7 over Campbell Smalley of Papillion-La Vista while Reeson and Gallo also battled to a 9-7 win.

In Thursday's triangular with Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln North Star, Fremont lost 6-0 to Southwest and 4-2 to North Star.

Reeson and Gallo secured an 8-6 win over Lincoln North Star and Ashton Lamb, at No. 3 singles, won 8-6.

Fremont goes on the road Thursday for a dual with Omaha Westside with matches slated for 2 p.m.