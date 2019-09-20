LINCOLN — Fremont High School’s “second varsity” squads got the opportunity to compete in a varsity setting Thursday in the Harold Scott Cross Country Invitational.
The FHS boys and girls varsity teams skipped the meet at Pioneers Park in anticipation of Saturday’s Heartland race in Pella, Iowa.
Lincoln East won the boys championship with 57 points while Elkhorn South was second with 97. The Tigers were 13th with 278.
“Our second varsity beat a few varsity teams,” Fremont coach Sean McMahon said. “Zac McGeorge and Aaron Ladd ran very quality races to finish 32nd and 33rd out of the 109 runners who finished from the 17 teams.”
McGeorge finished in 18:26.70 while Ladd was next in 18:27.40.
McMahon said it was a hot, muggy day to race.
“The heat index reached the mid- to upper-90s in Lincoln,” he said. “For Aaron to run 30 seconds off of what he ran on a flat course last week in cooler conditions was pretty remarkable.”
Maxwell Brown finished 66th in 19:10.58 while Tristan Thurlow was 73rd in 19:17.78. Turner Blick (85th in 19:44.32), Matthew Ondracek (94th in 20:04.20) also competed.
East also won the girls team title with 18 points while Lincoln Pius was next with 104.
Fremont just had two girls compete in the varsity race. Avry LaFavor of Fremont finished 24th in 21:32.50. Madison Ustohal was 73rd in 23:58.21.
“Avry had a nice run,” Fremont coach Jake Smrcina said. “She has taken some huge strides as a runner the last year and it was great to see her compete and rally with the other varsity runners.”
Jenna Knuppel led the Tigers in the JV race by placing 13th in 23:52.
“She moved up the whole race and really attacked the last 2K in her best race ever,” Smrcina said.
Allison Merrill was 74th in 26:49. Janice Nelsen placed 150th in 28:52.10 and McKenna Olson was 160th in 29:05.60. Skylar McDuffee was 179th in 29:35.
Christian Andrade led the FHS boys in the JV race by placing 12th in 19:27.85. Teammate Ricky Estrada was 31st in 19:53.36 and Hazem Santos was 43rd in 20:18.39. Coulter Fritz placed 63rd in 20:52.34 while Domingo Perez Ramos was 689th in 20:58.
Harold Scott Invite
Boys Team Scores — Lincoln East 57, Elkhorn South 97, Lincoln Pius 118, Omaha South 124, Millard North 173, Lincoln Northeast 182, Hastings 202, Kearney 221, Seward 226, Omaha Westside 253, Lincoln High 260, Lincoln Southeast 267, Fremont 278, Lincoln Southwest 289, Omaha North 391, Bellevue East 490.
Girls Team Scores — Lincoln East 18, Lincoln Pius 104, Kearney 138, Elkhorn South 147, Lincoln High 170, Omaha South 177, Millard North 188, Millard South 234, Lincoln Southeast 245, Lincoln Southwest 257, Papillion-La Vista 278, Lincoln Northeast 287, Hasting 294, Omaha Westside 299, Bellevue East 430.