Mother Nature has made all the spring sports coaches at Fremont High School have to make adjustments, including Charlee Wiese.
Wiese, who begins her second season as head coach of the FHS girls soccer team, has made the best out of a less-than-ideal situation the last few weeks.
“We’ve been inside and we haven’t seen grass,” she said. “It is disappointing. We have a bunch of strong athletic programs at FHS. We’re all trying to get our programs up to par and ready for the season. It has been hard to do with limited space. The weather has been kind of a bummer.”
The Tigers were scheduled to open their season Thursday at the Omaha Bryan Tournament, but that event has been postponed with no makeup date set yet. Wiese is hopeful that the Tigers’ opener will now be at 7:30 Monday night at Lincoln Pius — a time and location switch from what was originally scheduled.
Wiese credits FHS Activities Director Scott Anderson with helping the Tigers get the opportunity to practice indoors at the Elkhorn Training Camp Facility.
“That has been nice,” she said. “We go there early in the morning and the girls have worked their butts off to get ready for the season.”
Fremont finished 5-11 last season — a four-win improvement from 2017. Goalie Paige Schroeder was the lone senior on the 2018 squad.
“With this cold, musty winter it was hard at first to get excited about the season, but we have some great leaders this year,” Wiese said. “The attitude of the team has been awesome. They have been super understanding and thankful to practice.”
Wiese said the Tigers have used a disciplined approach in preparing for this season. Players have extra time prior to practice to seek assistance if they are needing academic help. Once practice begins, everyone is focused on soccer.
“They’ve bought into making the most of our time,” she said. “We start on time, they are intense and everyone is listening. Our drills and skill practice go at a quicker pace. We go hard for 90 minutes and then they can build their relationships with (teammates) when we’re done.”
Wiese said she noticed at last year’s state tournament that most teams there ran a three-back formation, such as a 3-4-3 or a 3-5-2.
“We’ve switched to having three defenders instead of four,” she said. “It has been hectic, but it will help us.”
Senior Jaeden Greser is a key to that move.
“She does a good job of communicating on that back line,” Wiese said. “She is so strong back there. I truly think we will be successful. She is a strong player and leads the team.”
Another senior, Alyssa Grosse, is also back at the central midfielder spot.
“She understands the game so well,” Wiese said. “She can distribute the ball to a lot of different people.”
Another player who could help in that spot is sophomore Dahlia Hernandez.
“She does a phenomenal job,” Wiese said.
Senior Taylor Pemberton is back as a defensive leader. Forwards Madisen Manning and Emma Witte, both juniors, are the top scoring threats along with Emma’s sister, Georgia.
Maddie Jones, a midfielder and defender as a freshman last season, is one of the talented underclassmen for the Tigers.
“Maddie is really strong,” Wiese said. “She has a lot better touches and passes and sees the field better. She has grown up a lot from last year.”
Bella Keaton, a midfielder, and Denise Lango, at right wing, are freshmen who can contribute.
“Bella is super aggressive and is really good at passing,” Wiese said. “We are excited to see what she can do on the field. Denise has the potential to play Division I or II (college) ball eventually. She has high endurance and knows the game well.”
Another ninth-grader, Thalia Tenney, will fill Schroeder’s old role at goalie.
“She’ll grow a lot this season,” Wiese said. “We’ll have a solid goal keeper for the next four years.”
Lango and Manning are among the players expected to attend a college recruitment camp this summer in Wisconsin. Wiese wants to do everything she can to help her players if they are interested in competing at the collegiate level.
“We hope in five years that we can take the whole team to that camp,” she said. “I can see that number growing a lot in the future.”
The Tigers will also be reaching out to youth players this spring with the implementation of the Soccer Stars Development Program. Varsity and junior varsity players will work with those players for five weeks. In April, participants will be admitted to a FHS game for free and will play at halftime of a match.
“We’re going to make it all about those little girls developing their soccer skills and wanting to come and play for us,” Wiese said.