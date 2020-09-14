Tigers cross country shatters 30-year old program record

The Fremont boys cross country team destroyed a program record that stood for 30 years Saturday at the second COVID Conference race of the season at Walnut Grove Park.
The Tigers hadn’t run on the course since the 1990 district meet where Jeff Herzberg’s time of 17:10 was good enough for a fourth place finish and the program high-mark.
Saturday, the top five Tiger runners all finished under Herzberg’s mark with Carter Waters claiming the new record in 16:41.50 for a second place finish.
Owen Wagner was 14 seconds off Water’s pace, crossing the finish line in 16:55.50.
“It was a good experience to have after our meet two weeks ago went out fairly comfortably with nearly 15 runners in the lead pack for the first 3,000 meter,” Fremont coach Sean McMahon said. “That was definitely not the case today, as the race strung out quickly.”
Elkhorn South’s Gabe Hinrich won the race by nearly a minute with a time of 15:51.90, take advantage of a fast start to pull away from the pack at the onset.
Tyson Baker and Nolan Miller finished within a stride of each other with Baker logging at 17:01.30 while Miller crossed in 17:02.10.
Zac McGeorge finished off Fremont’s team score of 21 - beating Elkhorn South by 23 points - with a seventh place finish in 17:04.50.
The Tigers managed to secure nine of the top 15 spots with Braden Taylor in 10th, Domingo Perez in 11th, Francisco Garcia Jr. in 14th and Aaron Ladd in 15th.
Fremont’s junior varsity squad pulled off a perfect sweep of the race, taking the top seven spots led by Coulter Fritz, who claimed his first race win.
Boys Team Standings
1. Fremont 21
2. Elkhorn South 44
3. Millard South 78
4. Papillion-La Vista 99
5. Bellevue East 160
6. Bellevue West 172
Individual Top 15
1. Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 15:51.90
2. Carter Waters, Fremont, 16:41.50
3. Owen Wagner, Fremont, 16:55.50
4. Tyson Baker, Fremont, 17:01.30
5. Nolan Miller, Fremont, 17:02.10
6. Sam Plante, Elkhorn South, 17:03.30
7. Zac McGeorge, Fremont, 17:04.50
8. Dalton Heller, Millard South, 17:05.30
9. Luke Johnson, Elkhorn South, 17:09.00
10. Braden Taylor, Fremont, 17:20.00
11. Domingo Perez, Fremont, 17:32.00
12. Jakob Tadlock, Papillion-La Vista, 17:34.40
13. Grant Dixon, Elkhorn South, 17:38.40
14. Francisco Garcia Jr., Fremont, 17:44.10
15. Aaron Ladd, Fremont, 17:44.50
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!