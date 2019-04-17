Fremont High School captured the boys and girls team championships Tuesday at the Larry Sheppard Ninth-Grade Track Invitational.
The FHS girls finished with 221 points while runner-up Millard North had 74.
Taylor McCabe was a double-event winner for the Tigers taking top honors in the 400 (1:01.66) and the 800 (2:27.86).
The Fremont boys finished with 177 points while Millard North was second with 91.
Carter Waters paced the Tigers by finishing first in the 1,600 (4:47.80) and 3,200 meters (10:45.35).
Sheppard Invitational
Girls Team Scored — Fremont 221, Millard North 74, Columbus 48.50, Norfolk 43, Millard South 42.50, Lincoln North Star 34, Elkhorn 34, Omaha Burke 25.
Event Winners and FHS Placers
100 Meters — 1. Tania Gleason, F, 13.35.
200 Meers — 1. Jasmine Watts, MN, 28.55.
400 Meters — 1. Taylor McCabe, F, 1:01.66.
800 Meters — 1. McCabe, F, 2:27.86. 2. Lucy Dillon, F, 2:28. 3. Kylie Phillips, F, 2:44.
1,600 Meters — 1. Elli Dahl, F, 5:30.55. 2. Mia Wagner, F, 5:35.92. 4. Avry LaFavor, F, 5:57.94.
3,200 Meters — 1. Wagner, F, 12:58.23. 2. LaFavor, F, 13:08.56.
75-Meter Hurdles — 1. Selah Boggs, MN, 13.10. 2. Hailey Newill, F, 13.20.
195-Meter Hurdles — 1. JhaMerrah Herron, Burke, 29.83. 2. Newill, F, 31.01.
400-Meter Relay — 1. Millard North, 52.41. 2. Fremont (Emma Sorensen, Gleason, Mallory Schleicher, Mya Bolden),, 53.89.
1,600-Meter Relay — 1. Fremont (Phillips, Gleason, Bolden, Dillon), 4:36.28.
3,200-Meter Relay — 1. Fremont (Ainsley Goebel, Jaiden Rensch, Phillips, Dahl), 11:09.87
High Jump — 1. Kelsie Alberts, N, 4-6. 2. Maddie Everit, F, 4-6. 4. Bolden, 4-6.
Pole Vault — 1. Newill, F, 8-0. 2. Maddie Everitt, F, 7-6. 3. Izzy Kluthe, F, 7-0.
Long Jump — 1. Mia Flaschner, MN, 15-6 3/4. 2. Bolden, 15-3. 5. Sorensen, F, 14-0 1/4.
Triple Jump — 1. Alexa Ericson, E, 29-10. 2. Schleicher, F, 29-1 1/4. 4. Sam Pruss, F, 28-2 3/4. 5. Ashlynn Tucker, F, 24-7 1/4.
Shot Put — 1. Kinsley Ragland, LNS, 35-4. 2. Mackenzie Kinning, F,, 35-3. 5. Hadeley Dowty, F, 30-6 3/4. 6. Mia Knigge, F, 29-11 1/2.
Discus — 1. Allison Rameriz, F, 113-6. 2. Dowty, F, 97-7. 3. Kinning, F, 81-6.
Boys Team Scores — Fremont 177, Millard North 91, Lincoln North Star 78, Millard South 55, Omaha Creighton Prp 54, Columbus 27.
Event Winners and FHS Placers
100 Meters — 1. Thomas Eichmann, MN, 11.80.
200 Meters — 1. Eichmann, MN, 24.05.
400 Meters — 1. Micah Moore, F, 54.72.
800 Meters — 1. Braden Taylor, F, 2:10.46. 2. Tyson Baker, F, 2:12.74. 3. Nolan Miller, F, 2:14.08.
1,600 Meters — 1. Carter Waters, F, 4:47.80. 3. Aaron Ladd, F, 4:59.43.
3,200 Meters — 1. Waters, F, 10:45.35. 3. Junior Garcia, F, 10:58.86.
75-Meter Hurdles — 1. Ashton Sagehorn, F, 12.0. 2. Brady Walter, F, 12.70. 6. Mason Limbach, F, 14.10.
195-Meter Hurdles — 1. Steven Dalmeida, MS, 27.98. 2. Sagehorn, F, 28.04. 3. Limbach, 28.37. 5. Brady Walter, F, 29.58.
400-Meter Relay — 1. North Star, 47.23. 3. Fremont (Cruz Robles, Brady Millard, Jon LaDay, Emmitt Harmel), 48.05.
1,600-Meter Relay — 1. Fremont (Limbach, Baker, Ladd, Taylor), 3:46.45.
3,200-Meter Relay — 1. Fremont (Garcia, Miller, Baker, Taylor), 9:04.66.
High Jump — 1. Brady Walter, F, 5-10. 6. Millard, 5-4.
Pole Vault — 1. Drew Sellon, F, 11-6.
Long Jump — 1. Travis Vo, LNS, 19-10 1/4. 2. LaDay, f, 18-7 1/2.
Triple Jump — 1. Steven Dalmeida, MS, 37-5. 4. Corey Radmacher, f, 35-3 3/4.
Shot Put — 1. Tyler Wilson, MS, 42-11. 2. Tyler Suer, F, 39-7.
Discus — 1. Wilson, MS, 130-0. 3. Torrie Turner, F, 108-11. 5. Ty Sundquist, F, 105-3.