Tigers denied in comeback effort, fall 28-21 to Columbus

Football is said to be a game of inches and that rang true Friday night for Fremont.

The Tigers came up six inches shy of a possible overtime-forcing touchdown run as quarterback Hudson Cunnings was denied on a goal line dive to seal Columbus’ 28-21 win in the F&C Cup game Friday in the week zero match-up.

The Discoverers ate up most of the fourth quarter with a 90-yard drive, capped by a one-yard run by Liam Blaser to go up 28-21 with one minute, 54 seconds remaining.

By the time Fremont settled in for the final drive of the night, the Tigers had 1:48 to go 79 yards.

Fremont chunked away at the Columbus defense, driving down to the 11-yard line with 4.9 seconds left with senior quarterback Hudson Cunnings, in his first varsity start, spreading the ball to three different receivers and picked up a first down with his legs to give the Tigers a shot at tying the game.

On the final play, Cunnings slipped out of the pocket, scrambling to his left before taking off towards the end zone.

His course for the pylon was intercepted by Columbus’ linebacker Caden Kapels, who locked up Cunnings’ arm, keeping the quarterback from fully stretching out the ball as they flew towards the goal line.

“It was pretty well covered, I think he had somebody come open late, but with a blitzer in his face, he had no other choice but to take off,” said Fremont coach Lee Jennings. “Once he went, it was man on man there at the end and the Columbus kid made a nice play.”

The dual-threat quarterback accounted for 388 of Fremont’s 419 yards of offense, carrying the ball 22 times for 218 yards while completing 11 of 17 passes for 170 yards.

“He handled the whole quarterback situation well,” Jennings said. “He took control of the team, threw them on his back.”

A third of his passing yards came on his second completion of the year - the first pass attempt of the game was picked off, leading to Columbus’ first score.

Cunnings connected with Jackson Cyza, who finished with four catches for 130 yards, on a 58-yard strike to knot the game up at 7-all.

The Discoverers answered on their next possession, going 80-yards on 13 plays to take a 14-7 lead on a nine-yard Blaser run.

“At times, our defense struggled slowing them down, stopping them, keeping them off the board,” Jennings said.

It was the first of three scores for Blaser, who finished with 143 yards and three scores as Columbus ran the ball 40 times for 280 total yards.

“We had trouble tackling him,” Jennings said. “He’s big, strong and we bounced off him. That’s something we are going to come back to and work on a little bit more.”

Cunnings got Fremont into the half with a tie, breaking off a 60-yard burst to even the contest.

The Tigers had a chance to take the lead before the halftime horn, but missed a 36-yard field goal to preserve the tie.

Fremont’s first lead of the night came on the opening possession of the second half as Cunnings waltzed in for his second rushing touchdown, an 11-yard run at the 8:54 mark of the third quarter.

Three minutes later, Columbus responded with Blaser’s second score, capitalizing on a blocked punt and drawing the Discoverers even at 21-21, where it would stand until the four quarter.

Brooks Eyler was Fremont's second leading rusher, accounting for 22 yards on six carries while Landon Shurman carried the ball seven times for 15 yards.

Shurman also caught four passes for 23 yard.

Titus Richardson led the defense with 12 tackles while Nate Jones added 10 tackles and Cunnings finished with eight.

"For some of them, it was their first start even though they are juniors and seniors, so a little bit inexperienced, but I thought they stepped up well," Jennings said.

Fremont remains at home for its second game of the season, hosting Papillion-La Vista South.

The Titans, who also played a week zero game, are coming off a 35-21 win over North Platte.