Tigers depth on display at Gary Dubbs Invite

Fremont captured all but two races on the track and secured a pair of field wins to take home the team title at the Gary Dubbs relays Saturday in Ralston.

“I really like our depth on the track,” said Fremont coach T.J. Roffers. “We ran a lot of girls in events that maybe aren’t their primary event just to get more feedback on our team and understand where we can continue to put girls in races throughout the season to help us be successful.”

The Tigers finished with 117 points, besting runner-up Norfolk by 34 points.

Fremont’s 4x1600m team of Maris Dahl, Mia Wagner, McKenna Olson and Ayva Darmento started out the day by clocking a 22:59.44 to beat the field by a full minute.

Darmento, Wagner and Dahl slotted in Jaiden Rensch for the 4x800m, securing a five-second win with a 10:27.33.

Anchored Gleason, the Tigers 4x100m - Ella Cooper, Sydney Glause, Emmalee Sheppard - team pulled away from the field to win with a time of 50.79.

The same group came back to take the 4x200m in 1:49.21, holding off Papillion-La Vista by .39 seconds.

Fremont’s distance medley relay squad of Elli Dahl, Rensch, Lucy Dillon and Chloe Hemmer conquered the race in 12:51.02, a full 1:09 in front of the field.

Sydney Glause, Gleason, Elli Dahl and Dillon put the finishing touches on the team win with a 4:05.20 to secure the near sweep of the meet.

Fremont’s relay team of Maddi Grosse, Katya Perez, Morgan Brahmer and Brittney Harms took fifth in the 4x100m shuttle hurdle and fourth in the 4x160m hurdles, two races typically not run during the Nebraska track season.

“You don’t see that kind of chaos running around you all the time, but a lot of it is just running your race, being focused on your game plan,” Roffers said.

In the field, Hadely Dowty won the discus individually with a throw of 112’6” - four feet better than the field - as the Tigers took second in the relay portion with a total distance of 283’. Maggie McClain added a throw of 98’ 10 ½” while Mia Knigge chipped in a mark of 71’7”.

Mackenzie Kinning led Fremont to a relay win in the shot put with a runner-up throw of 37’1”. Combined with Knigge’s third place mark of 35’9” and Ellah Hofer’s sixth place throw of 34’2 ¼” the Tigers bested the field by eight feet.

Clara Morrow finished fifth in the long jump with a leap of 15’ as the Tigers took second in the event. Ella cooper finished a spot back of Morrow with a 14’10” leap to go along with Cheyenne Smith’s 14’4” mark.

Smith and Morrow helped the Tigers to a fourth place finish in the triple jump with Smith landing a 31’7” mark for fifth place. Morrow was seventh at 31’6” and Sam Pruss added a mark of 27’8”.

Hailey Newill won the pole vault as the lone competitor to clear 10’6” - Newill also attempted the school record of 11’1” before bowing out. The Tigers, with Maddie Everitt clearing 8’ and Sierra Nelson going over at 7’6”, tied Millard South in the relay portion for first.

