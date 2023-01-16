Tigers dominant in win second win over Grand Island

A dominant first half paved the way to a 56-17 win for the Fremont girls Friday night over Grand Island.

It’s the second win over the Islanders this year for Fremont after beating Grand island 68-27 in the consolation round of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament at the end of December.

“We didn’t want to just expect to show up and win, so we really wanted to come out and play hard and I thought we did,” said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn. “I was really happy with the way we played.”

The Tigers put up 35 points in the opening half while holding the Islanders to a meager eight points.

Fremont put the result of the contest out of question after the intermission, pouring in 20 points to the Islander’s three.

Flynn noted it’s been a point of emphasis for the Tigers to reach 15 points per quarter this year, a feat accomplished in all but the fourth quarter when the game was already out of reach.

“Those second and third quarters were really big statements for us,” Flynn said.

Three players scored in double-figures in the win led by a 15 point, 10 rebound double-double from Emmalee Sheppard, 12 from Jenna McClain and 11 from Kate Denker. Mattie Dalton nearly made it a foursome with nine points and seven rebounds.

Fremont nearly rallied for back-to-back wins, but were upended by Omaha Benson 50-46 Saturday night.

The Tigers fell behind 34-23 in the first half against the Bunnies, whose varsity team consists of five players.

Fremont outscored Benson 23-16 in the second half, but couldn’t overcome the double-digit halftime deficit.

Sheppard paced the Tigers with 14 points. Denker and Dalton both finished with nine points with Dalton leading the team with 12 rebounds.

A rematch of last year’s state championship game will happen at 5:45 p.m. Friday night in Fremont as the Tigers (5-6) host Lincoln Southwest (4-6).