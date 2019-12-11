Fremont High School wrestling coach Ben Wilcox could sense that the Tigers were ready to compete Tuesday night during a home dual against Ralston.
"We came out with a very high level of intensity. From the start of the first match we could feel that the momentum was on our side,"Wilcox said. "I was pleased with how aggressive we were."
That aggressiveness helped the Tigers to several pins at the varsity and junior varsity level. The Fremont varsity won 66-17 while the FHS JV prevailed 42-0.
Senior Kade Richardson recorded a pin in 4:50 at 285 pounds against David Hernandez, who finished sixth in the Class B 285-pound division at state last year. The Ralston wrestler is currently ranked No. 3 in Class B.
Richardson was down 5-0 entering the third period.
"Kade was on his back early in the match, but he continued to fight and grind," Wilcox said. "At the start of the third period, Kade was able to lock up a cradle and score two back points. From there, Kade went to work on top by putting Hernandez to his back two more times before recording the pin late in the period."
Jacob Knudsen of the Tigers pinned Gage Monroe in 1:08 at 106 pounds. At 138, Brody Robinson of FHS pinned Owen Molgaard in 1:44.
You have free articles remaining.
Tommy Wentz of the Tigers won by fall in 2:37 at 160 while Seth Redding pinned Devin Boetel in 2:25 at 182. Kayden Garges and Garret Moser also picked up victories via pins. Garges, at 195, beat Aaron Fowler in :48 while Moser did the same to Cameron Hilton in :26 at 220.
Orlando Estrada (113), Sebastian Villagomez (126), Felix Bernal (132) and Austin Settles (170) won by forfeits for the Tigers.
Bradyn Anaya of Ralston won by forfeit at 120. Noah Talmadge of the Rams defeated Justin Leon by fall in 2:25 at 145. Ralston's other win came at 152 where Miguel James won by technical fall (15-0, 5:03) against Jacob Marsh.
The Tigers won all seven of their JV matches by pins.
Marcos Linarte beat Alex Karasek in 3:36 at 138. Nathan Taylor beat Conner Leu in :55 at 152 while Jose Gonzalez prevailed in 5:12 over Chase Nichols at 160.
At 170, Corbin Robertson won by fall in :16 against Joseph Reynolds. Brandon Estrada beat Edgar Hernandez in 1:57 at 220. Titus Richardson pinned Josh Noordam in :16 at 285 and Sergio Chavez also won at that weight, pinning Noordam in :19.
The Tigers will compete Saturday at the Bellevue East Invitational.