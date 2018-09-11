LINCOLN -- Fremont High School defeated Lincoln High for the second time in five days Tuesday night.
The Tigers rolled to s 25-23, 25-15, 25-17 victory to improve to 8-6 overall.
"It was a very well-rounded game for us," Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said. "The girls battled well and prevented Lincoln High from getting on any long scoring runs."
Fremont also beat the Links during last week's Omaha Bryan Tournament.
Chelsi Judds-Krenk had nine kills and six blocks for the Tigers.
"We were super pleased with Chelsi," Kostek said. "She has really worked hard."
Freshman Elise Estudillo had nine kills while Lexi Proskovec had seven kills, 10 digs and an ace serve.
Riley Hoerath finished with four blocks. Taylor Pemberton contributed 15 set assists, an ace and 13 digs. Hannah Wilson had 13 assists and an ace. Madi Moore also had an ace.
The Tigers will host South Sioux City at 6:30 Thursday night in the Al Bahe Gymnasium.