Tigers drop both HAC tournament openers

Both Fremont basketball squads lost their opening games in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament Wednesday in Kearney.

The girls fell 70-36 in the first game of the day while the boys lost 87-51 in the night cap.

In the opener, Fremont fell behind on a barrage of Bearcat three-pointers, trailing 22-9.

The Tigers put together their best quarter in the second frame, tallying 14 points, but still faced a 39-22 deficit at the break.

Emmalee Sheppard led Fremont with 15 points while Mattie Dalton chipped in nine points.

Tatum Rusher led all scorers with 25 points, connecting on six of Kearney's 10 three's for the game.

The Fremont boys went blow for blow with Kearney in the opening quarter, trailing by six, 19-13.

The Bearcats pulled away in the second frame, opening up a 41-27 lead at the break.

The Tigers were held to nine points in the third quarter while the Bearcats ballooned its lead to 63-36.

Both Fremont squads will host Grand Island Thursday in a consolation game. The girls game is set for 2 p.m. with the boys to follow.