Tigers drop defensive battle with Columbus

Fremont ended up on the wrong side of a 1-0 game against Columbus Friday, yielding a late goal to the Discoverers on a blustery day at Christensen Field.

“Today, I think the wind won,” said Fremont coach Chad Manning. “It was a good battle on both sides. The game was defined by one play, that one goal.”

After a scoreless first half, the Tigers were on the defensive for the majority of the second half, unable to get any forward progress against the stiff wind.

The Tigers defense held until the final 10 minutes of action when Columbus was able to sneak the lone goal of the game into the net.

Fremont had its best chance for an equalizer in the final 30 seconds, sending in a free kick into the box

The loss Friday, which drops the Tigers record to 2-2, hasn’t dulled the momentum Fremont took into the year.

“We have a great group, a lot of great returning players from last year’s team and a really good incoming freshman class, so we are definitely looking forward to having a better season than we did last year,” Manning said.

Fremont opened the year with a 3-1 win over Lutheran/Norfolk then followed it up with a 6-0 win over Omaha Bryan to claim back-to-back Omaha Bryan tournament titles.

“When you can come in and play some good quality teams, get a couple of wins and for a second year in a row win that tournament, it’s a good morale boost for the program,” Manning said.

Jennifer Tenney leads the team in goals with four through the first four games.

Fremont continues its spring slate at 5 p.m. Tuesday, traveling to Omaha Northwest.

