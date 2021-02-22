Tigers drop final two games

The Fremont boys lost its final two games of the regular season, falling 57-46 to Lincoln North Star Friday and 72-54 to Lincoln Northeast Saturday.

North Star 57, Fremont 46

The first and final quarters proved to be the difference in the Tigers loss Friday.

North Star got out to a 19-12 lead in the first quarter. Fremont pulled the visitors back a point, 29-23, going into halftime.

Fremont held North Star to just seven points in the third quarter, but could only close the gap to 36-34.

North Star pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring Fremont 21-12 to set the final score.

Carter Sintek led the Tigers with 13 points. Sam Gifford chipped nine points on four of five shooting. Mark Mendoza added eight and Jadyn Cascio-Jensen seven.

Northeast 72, Fremont 54

A 21-7 opening frame in favor of the Rockets set the tone for the rest of the night.

Northeast extended its lead out to 44-23 by halftime.