Tigers drop final two games
  • Updated
  • Comments
FRE_022321_FHS BBB_p1.jpg

Fremont's Mark Mendoza goes up for a lay-up in the Tigers 57-46 loss to Lincoln North Star Friday.

 Troy Bracker Fremont Tribune

The Fremont boys lost its final two games of the regular season, falling 57-46 to Lincoln North Star Friday and 72-54 to Lincoln Northeast Saturday. 

North Star 57, Fremont 46

The first and final quarters proved to be the difference in the Tigers loss Friday. 

North Star got out to a 19-12 lead in the first quarter. Fremont pulled the visitors back a point, 29-23, going into halftime. 

Fremont held North Star to just seven points in the third quarter, but could only close the gap to 36-34.

North Star pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring Fremont 21-12 to set the final score. 

Carter Sintek led the Tigers with 13 points. Sam Gifford chipped nine points on four of five shooting.  Mark Mendoza added eight and Jadyn Cascio-Jensen seven. 

Northeast 72, Fremont 54

A 21-7 opening frame in favor of the Rockets set the tone for the rest of the night. 

Northeast extended its lead out to 44-23 by halftime. 

Fremont made a run in the third quarter, trimming off 10 points from its deficit, getting the Rockets lead down to 51-32.

Northeast outscored Fremont 19-12 in the fourth quarter to quash the Tigers comeback. 

Sintek was once again the Tigers leading scorer with 19 points. Gifford finished with 13 points. Dawson Glause added eight points and Cascio-Jensen went for seven. 

Fremont is 4-17 on the season. 

