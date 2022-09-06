Tigers drop home dual with Mount Michael

The Fremont boys tennis team lost 8-1 to Elkhorn Mount Michael Tuesday in the Tigers first home dual of the year.

“We did some good things and definitely saw some things that we need to improve on,” said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby. “This is only our third dual of the season, so it’s still kind ofearly.”

Cameron Indra picked up the lone win for the Tigers, claiming an 8-5 victory over Peter Killeen at No. 1 singles.

Indra overcame an early deficit to keep the Tigers from being swept.

“I liked how he shook off a bad start,” Bigsby said. “He slowed down and got shots in the court and got better as the match went on.”

Indra rattled off six-games to lead 7-2 before holding on for the three-game victory.

“It’s nice when you can build that little bit of a cushion, then you can allow for a little bit of a slip-up like that,” Bigsby said.

The other Tigers couldn’t find similar success.

“Mount Michael has reloaded really well and they are solid,” Bigsby said. “I always know Mount Michael is going to be tough because they are a top Class B team.”

Luke Olson had the closest match in singles play, losing 8-3 at No. 6 singles.

No. 2 Jacob Broeker and No. 3 Brandon Gallo both lost 8-1 while No. 4 Gage Ritthaller and No. 5 Grant Rump were swept, 8-0.

Fremont’s closest doubles match came from the No. 1 squad of Indra and Broker, who lost 8-4.

No. 2 Gallo and Ritthaler and No. 3 Rump and Olson both lost 8-1 in their matches.

Fremont will travel to Omaha Thursday for an invitational at the Koch Tennis Center starting at 9 a.m.

The Tigers will also host a home invitational Saturday, weather permitting.