LINCOLN — Fremont High School dropped a pair of volleyball matches Tuesday night in the Heartland Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament.
The Tigers fell 25-13, 25-19, 25-10 to Lincoln Southwest.
Ellah Hofer had four kills and one ace serve for the Tigers. Mya Bolden recorded three kills while Hannah Wilson had seven set assists.
Emmalee Sheppard finished with 11 digs.
Sophomore Shaylee Myers led the Silver Hawks with 11 kills. LSW finished with 11 aces, including four from Holly Ochsner.
Fremont also lost 29-27, 25-21, 25-19 to Norfolk.
Hofer and Elise Estudillo led the Tigers’ offense with seven kills apiece. Grace Williams and Lily Vaughn added five each. Wilson distributed 18 set assists and added two ace serves. Estudillo added two aces and Sheppard had 16 digs.
FHS will play Lincoln High at 5 Thursday night at Lincoln Southwest in the seventh-place match.