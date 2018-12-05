Although Norfolk picked up a pair of dual swimming wins on Tuesday night, Fremont High School coach Ali Granger was impressed with the way the Tigers competed.
“Overall it was another strong meet for us,” she said. “There were plenty of solid times with improvement along the way.”
The Norfolk girls downed the Tigers 93-76, despite FHS winning eight of the 11 events.
Kinley Shallberg was the Subway Swimmer of the Meet for the Tigers. She had secondary cuts in the 50 freestyle (27.08) and 100 backstroke (1:05.08). The latter was a lifetime best.
Emma Walz and Karsen Jesse also won two individual events apiece for the Tigers. Walz captured top honors in the 200 IM (2:17.85) and the 100 freestyle (55.86). Jesse finished first in the 200 freestyle (2:09.54) and the 100 breaststroke (1:41.81).
Lauren Gifford won the 500 freestyle in 5:35 and was second to Shallberg in the 50 freestyle in 27.12.
The Tigers’ 200 medley relay of Walz, Gifford, Shallberg and Jesse combined for first place in an auto cut time of 1:56.79.
Addie Schiemann placed third in the 100 butterfly in 1:15.69 and fifth in the 200 IM in 2:49.33. Avery Gossett also scored in two events. She placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:37.67) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:39.83). Teammate Ellie Schiemann was third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:29.50.
Ellie Schiemann also placed fourth in the 500 freestyle — an event that teammate Elizabeth Morrison also competed in.
“Both of them took on the 500 for the first time and it looks to be a strong race for them later in the season,” Granger said.
The coach was also impressed with the potential of Jasmin Ruscher.
“She showed some strength in the 50 and 100 freestyle as it was her first meet,” Granger said. “She looks to be a contributor for us later in the season, too.”
The Norfolk boys prevailed 113-55.
Mark Mendoza earned Subway Swimmer of the Meet honors. He dropped time in the 100 and 50 freestyle, including placing fourth in the latter event in 27.37.
Mack Prince earned a secondary cut and placed second in the 100 freestyle in 52.57. He was also the runner-up in the 200 IM in 2:21.16.
In the 500 freestyle, juniors AJ Jacobus and Jack Norris finished second and third, respectively. Jacobus finished in 5:51.87 while Norris recorded a time of 5:58.02. Jacobus was also the runner-up in the 50 freestyle (24.83) while Norris was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.86.
Granger lauded the work of several underclassmen. Daniel Young recorded a two-second personal record in the 50 freestyle while teammates Cooner Schurz, Wyatt Wolberg and Grant Martens all had season PRs as well.
“These young men are working hard in practice and are starting to see the time drops that we will need for later in the season,” she said.
The Tigers will compete Tuesday at Millard South.
“Overall it was another solid meet ... it is back to work tomorrow and we are excited to keep working toward those bigger meet,” Granger said.