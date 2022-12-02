Tigers drop season opener to No. 3 Millard North

The Fremont girls stumbled out of the opening blocks Thursday night, falling 69-22 to Millard North in the Tigers’ season opener.

"They should have been a state tournament team last year and pretty much have everyone back and even got a couple of additions, so we knew that they'd be one of the top teams in the state," said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn.

The No. 3 Mustangs poured in 23 points in the opening quarter while the Tigers were held to just three - a Taylor Evans bucket and an Emmalee Sheppard free throw.

Millard North continued to pull away from the Tigers in the second frame, ballooning the lead to 41 by halftime, 50-9, taking advantage of Fremont’s turnovers.

“We’re finding that we at least to have to play that style in practice and be a little bit more aggressive and take care of the ball,” Flynn said.

The second half featured a running clock as the Tigers mustered a single point in the third quarter, falling behind 64-10.

Fremont found some life in the final eight minutes, tallying 12 points behind five from Sheppard, who hit the lone three of the game for the Tigers, and four from Evans.

“We didn’t quit, the fourth quarter was probably our best quarter,” Flynn said.

Sheppard led Fremont with eight points while Evans finished with six. Dalton chipped in five and Kate Denker scored three, all in the fourth quarter.

“There’s a lot of things you can improve on after a game like that, but the nice thing about basketball is you get to bounce back quickly,” Flynn said.

Fremont will wrap up play in the Early Bird Classic at 1 p.m. Saturday at Millard North.

The Tigers will face Elkhorn South, who is coming off a 37-29 loss to Lincoln Southwest.