LINCOLN -- Lincoln North Star swept a Heartland Athletic Conference softball doubleheader from Fremont High School on Monday.
The Gators, ranked eighth in Class A by the Omaha World-Herald, won the opener 10-2 and prevailed in Game 2 8-4.
"I am proud of the way our girls competed in Game 2," Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said. "They are one of the top teams in Class A and we went toe to toe with them until the end."
In the second game, the Tigers broke to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
Tori Baker walked and moved to second on a wild pitch. After an out, Ella Cooper walked. After another out, Makenzie Ridder walked before Baker scored on a wild pitch.
The Gators tied it in the second on Halie Gibson's solo home run, but freshman Ella Cooper's one-out solo shot in the third put FHS up 2-1.
Lyndsey's Roth's RBI and a two-run homer by Emerson Thompson put the Gators on top 4-2 in the bottom of the third, but the Tigers struck for a run in the fourth.
A Carlie Neuhaus single and walks to Cami Bisson and Baker loaded the bases. Mallory Schleicher drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-3.
Fremont knotted the game at 4 in the sixth. Kylie Phillips walked and Schleicher reached on an error. Cooper's singled scored Phillips.
Kyrah Dailey's two-run double highlighted a four-run bottom of the sixth for the Navigators.
Cooper led the Tigers with two hits and two RBI. Anna Prauner, Neuhaus and Phillips had one hit apiece.
Neuhaus took the loss. She allowed eight runs on eights hits and three walks in six innings. She also struck out two.
In the opener, the Tigers got an unearned run in the first as Cooper and Broussard both reached on errors with the former scoring.
The Gators got single runs in the first and second to take the lead, but the Tigers tied it in the third.
Cooper singled and advanced to second on Broussard's ground out. A passed ball moved Cooper to third before she scored on Makenzie Ridder's RBI ground out.
Dailey's RBI double helped the Gators score five times in the third. They added two in the fifth and one in the sixth to end the game by run rule.
Cooper took the loss. She allowed 10 runs (six earned) on 11 hits and two walks while striking out four.
Baker, Cooper, Prauner and Phillips had one hit apiece.
The Tigers were scheduled to host Lincoln Southwest on Tuesday night at Schilke Fields, but the games were cancelled due to rain. FHS will compete Friday in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament in Grand Island.