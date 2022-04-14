Tigers drop tussle with No. 10 Lincoln Southeast

For practically the entirety of Tuesday’s clash, Fremont went toe-to-toe with the No. 10 team in Class A.

A 30 second sprint was the only difference between the Tigers and Lincoln Southeast as the Knights escaped Christensen field with a 1-0 win.

“The kids competed their tails off,” said Fremont coach Sean Murphy. “Lincoln Southeast is a really good team, been ranked almost the entire season and we had opportunities in the second half to score and didn’t.”

Fremont had the Knights on their heels after a scoreless opening half, pushing into Southeast’s third for the majority of second half.

The Tigers had chances with Alex Trinidad scorching a shot into the belly of Southeast’s keeper and a pair of free kicks from just outside the box getting turned away.

Fremont sold out on a corner kicker in the 68th minute. After the ball bounced around the box, Southeast’s clear turned into a sprint back the other way and the game’s only goal.

“They got in a counter,” Murpy said. “We were pushing up to try and score. They got us on the backside in transition, those things happen in soccer.”

“We were selling out for a goal and I’m not going to fault us for doing that because right now we are searching for at least one, we just didn’t get it.”

The Tigers (3-8) have now been shutout in their last four contests and in five of their eight loses.

Fremont went deep into their roster Tuesday as injuries and unavailability shuffled the starting 11.

“When you’re playing without seven or eight guys that you expect to be on the pitch, that makes it tough,” Murphy said.

The resulting line-up left the Tigers playing defense more often than not in the opening 40 minutes.

“A lot of was just the bodies that we had,” Murphy said. “We were outmanned at a lot of spots.”

Fremont will travel to Norfolk at 7 p.m. Monday to face the Panthers.

