OMAHA — Fremont High School competed Saturday at the Omaha Bryan Cross Country Invitational that features races for the four classes.
Both the girls and boys varsity squads didn’t compete as they were resting for Monday’s University of Nebraska at Kearney Invitational.
The FHS boys won the ninth-grade division while the girls were fourth. Coulter Fritz of the Tigers was seventh in 18:51.20 while teammate Ricky Estrada was ninth (18:52.90). Domingo Perez Ramos placed 11th in 19:03.70 while Paulo Torres was 17th in 19:54.
“We knew we were going to have to run a little better as a team in this division in order to win the freshman class and our guys put it all together today,” Fremont coach Sean McMahon said. “Coulter and Ricky pack ran the entire way together and continued to move up the entire way. Domingo and Paulo followed suit with a nice pack strategy the first lap.”
Maddi Grosse led the FHS girls by placing 11th in 22:56.40. Teammate Jenna Knuppel was 12th in 23:06.90. Allison Merrill (24:19.70) and Katie Bertram (24:22.90) were 20th and 21st, respectively.
In the sophomore division, the FHS girls were first while the boys were fourth.
Alex Sasse of the Tigers won the girls’ race in 20:57. Avry LaFavor was third in 21:02.90. Janice Nelsen finished 17th in 24:14.10 while Skylar McDuffee was 40th in 27:01.90.
For the boys, Aaron Ladd was third in 17:45.90. Hazem Santos was 19th in 19:09.90. Jesus Villasenor (19:34.80) and Matthew Ondracek (19:37.90) were 28th and 29th, respectively.
You have free articles remaining.
“After not medaling in the race a year ago, Aaron kept it fairly conservative on the first half of the race before really attacking in the second half,” McMahon said. “He moved up over 20 spots in third and nearly chased down second (place) before just running out of room before the finish.”
The FHS girls didn’t have enough runners for a team score in the junior class. Amelia Knosp was 33rd in 27:23.40 while Caitlyn Hanson placed 43rd in 28:57.
The FHS boys placed fifth in the 11th-grade division. Zac McGeorge led the way by placing third in 17:36.90. Teammate Tristan Thurlow was 11th in 18:25.90 and Noah Sorensen was 34th in 20:31.20.
“Zac followed Aaron’s lead and placed third in the junior division,” McMahon said. “After getting fourth a year ago, Zac was able to move ahead of last year’s winner in this race. His 17:36 is very encouraging and really blends well right now with our varsity.”
Madison Ustohal of the Tigers was fifth in the girls’ 12th-grade division. She finished in 22:24.50. Linley Buschmeyer placed 55th in 31:56.
Maxwell Brown led the boys. He placed sixth in 18:22.70 while teammate Turner Blick was ninth in 18:48.60.
“Maxwell and Turner made the most of their last race at Bryan,” McMahon said. “Max went with the main front pack from the beginning and really battled well the entire 5K for that fifth/sixth position. Turner steadily moved up about a place every 1,000 meters and outkicked a Lincoln Northeast runner to secure his ninth-place medal in the final straight away.”