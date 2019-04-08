OMAHA — Fremont High School captured first place in five events on its way to winning the 38th Annual Millard South Track Invitational boys team championship on Friday afternoon.
The Tigers finished with 103 points while Millard North was second with 83. Papillion-La Vista South was third with 68.
Senior Ross McMahon accounted for the Tigers lone win in the field events. He cleared 6-4 to take top honors in the high jump.
Lucas Arps and Wes Ferguson accounted for individual wins on the track.
Arps won the 400 meters in 51.12 while Ferguson finished first in the 800 in 1:57.94. Teammates Jose Gonzalez (1:58.78) and Reed Johannsen (2:03.58) were second and fifth, respectively.
Arps, Gonzalez, McMahon and Ferguson combined forces to win the 1,600-meter relay in 3:25.48. The 3,200-meter squad of Ben Schulz, Edmund England, Andrew Blocker and Jose Gonzalez also captured top honors in 8:13.94.
Schulz added a runner-up finish in the 1,600 meters in 4:36.96 while teammate Matthew Klein was fifth in 4:38.68.
Mark Mendoza earned a second-place tie in the pole vault by clearing 13-2.
Senior Austin Everitt was third in the long jump with a leap of 21-3 1/2. The Tigers had three athletes place in the discus. Keegan Menning was third (156-2) while Jakub Donscheski (147-7) and Tate Moeller (146-11) were fifth and sixth, respectively.
Moeller was also fifth in the shot put (49-0) and Carter Waters placed fourth in the 3,200 in 10:15.06.
The Tigers host the Pat Murphy Invitational at 12:30 Friday afternoon.
Results
Team Scoring — Fremont High 103, Millard North 83, Papillion-La Vista South 68, Omaha Burke 62, Lincoln Southeast 56, Papillion-La Vista 42.5, Lincoln North Star 37, Lincoln Pius X 28, Millard South 20, Lincoln Northeast 12, Bellevue West 11.5, Omaha Westside 4.
Event Winners and FHS Placers
100 Meters — 1. Frankie Allen, PLV, 10.91.
200 Meters — 1. Caleb Munger, MN, 22.79.
400 Meters — 1. Lucas Arps. FHS, 51.12.
800 Meters — 1. Wes Ferguson, FHS, 1:57.94. 2. Jose Gonzalez, FHS, 1:58.78. 5. Reed Johannsen, FHS, 2:03.58.
1,600 Meters — 1. Liem Chot, LNS, 4:31.04. 2. Ben Schulz, FHS, 4:36.96. 5. Matthew Klein, FHS, 4:38.68.
3,200 Meters — 1. Dillon McNeill, PLVS, 10:01.20. 4. Carter Waters, 10:15.06.
110-Meter Hurdles — 1. Myles Thompson, OB, 14.57.
300-Meter Hurdles — 1. Brian Clausen, PLVS, 41.10. 4. Mark Mendoza, FHS, 42.72.
400-Meter Relay — 1. Millard North, 43.72. 6. Fremont (Daniel Godoy, Micah Moore, Zane Klein, Ty Sookram), 46.24.
1,600-Meter Relay — 1. Fremont (Arps, Gonzalez, Ross McMahon, Ferguson), 3:25.48.
3,200-Meter Relay — 1. Fremont (Schulz, Edmund England, Andrew Blocker, Gonzalez), 8:13.94.
Shot Put — 1. Kevin Shubert, MN, 61-7 1/2. 5. Tate Moeller, FHS, 49-0.
Discus — 1. Drew Mertz, MN, 159-11. 3. Keegan Menning, FHS, 156-2. 5. Jakub Donscheski, FHS, 147-7. 6. Tate Moeller, FHS, 146-11.
High Jump — 1. McMahon, FHS, 6-4.
Pole Vault — 1. Skyler Peterson, LSE, 13-8. 2. (tie) Mendoza, FHS, 13-2 and Brady Koolen, LSE, 13-2.
Long Jump — 1. Jacob Losole, MN, 22-9. 3. Austin Everitt, FHS, 21-3 1/2.
Triple Jump — 1. Mason Jung, MN, 44-4.