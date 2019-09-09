SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The new faces on the Fremont High School boys varsity cross country team performed up to the level of their predecessors on Saturday at the Augustana Twilight Meet.
In race that featured 25 teams and 252 runners, the Tigers finished second to Sioux Falls Lincoln. SFL, led by overall winner Andrew Lauer (15:18.29), won with 97 points while the Tigers were next with 106. Aberdeen Central finished third with 132 while Omaha Creighton Prep was fourth with 137.
"To finish in second place to an excellent Sioux Falls Lincoln team was a great way to start our season," Fremont coach Sean McMahon said. " There was definitely an air of freshness to the races of the guys on the team. You could tell they were excited to be out there."
Junior Owen Wagner, the lone varsity returner from the Tigers' Class A state championship team, led the way by placing seventh in 16:04.55. Sophomore Carter Waters was 11th in 16:10.53.
"Owen and Carter passed over a 100 runners to finally merge into the top 20," McMahon said. "They continued to pick guys off all the way to the line before finally running out of room to catch any more."
In 2018, Wagner was 34th overall in the race in 16:52.
"To improve by 48 seconds, he had to beat a lot of guys that were ahead of him a year ago and that is as true testament to his training and work ethic," McMahon said. "Carter did a great job of keeping the pace with Owen as well. Carter won the JV race last year (in 17:33) so to run a 16:10 today was quite an accomplishment."
Sophomore Braden Taylor finished 28th in 16:42.40.
"Braden broke away from our main pack after 2 kilometers and did a great job of keeping the gap to Owen and Carters as close as possible," McMahon said. "Having Braden, Junior Garcia (34th in 16:49.33), Tyson Baker (39th in 16:53.16), Andrew Blocker (40th in 16:53.59), Zac McGeorge (64th in 17:16.59) and Nolan Miller (66th in 17:18.11) within a 36-second time span gives our team great depth and a lot to be excited about in the upcoming weeks."
McMahon said all of the runners set course personal records. Garcia was especially impressive.
"He wasn't even in a position to make our travel team to this meet a year ago," McMahon said. "Since that time, he has trained every day right with our varsity group. To finish fourth on our team in 16:49 was incredible."
Maxwell Brown placed 100th in 17:46.49. Aaron Ladd was 115th in 17:55.97 while Turner Blick was 132nd in 18:11.34.
"Those three weren't far behind and all have a lot of potential to merge into that group as the season goes on," McMahon said.
Fremont also placed second out of 27 teams in the junior varsity division.
Sophomore Christian Andrade led the way for FHS by placing eighth in the 4K race in 14:22.41. Teammate Tristan Thurlow was 15th in 14:40.11. Freshman Ricky Estrada was 22nd in 14:46.20 while Hazem Santos was 26th in 14:51.50. Coulter Fritz also cracked the top 30 in the race of 389 runners by placing 27th in 14:53.93.
"Christian and Hazem took turns surging at the front of our pack, which really got everyone moving up positions," McMahon said. "Tristan made a nice surge at 4 kilometers which broke away from our pack, but it also really got the rest of them out of their comfort zones and driving all the way to the line."
Matthew Ondracek was 40th in 15:04.91.
The Tigers will compete Thursday in the Fremont Invitational at the Valley View Golf Course. The freshmen/sophomore boys will race at 4:15 with the juniors/seniors set to compete at 5:45.