Ella Cooper tossed a six-inning five-hitter to help Fremont High School rebound from an opening-game loss to Norfolk on Tuesday night in a softball doubleheader.
After the Panthers won the opener 9-1 in six innings, the Tigers returned the favor. A six-run bottom of the sixth gave the Tigers a 9-1 win in Game 2 at the Schilke Complex.
Cooper improved to 3-4. The freshman walked one, struck out one and allowed just one earned run.
Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said the Tigers also played solid defense in the second game.
“This was probably the cleanest the defense has played in a few weeks,” he said. “Ella had great command of her pitches and the defense took care of the ground balls and fly balls.”
The Tigers broke to a 3-0 lead in the second. Makenzie Ridder singled. Anna Prauner then reached on an error. Kylie Phillips’ single to left scored Ridder. After a fly out, Emerson Gilfry reached on an error to load the bases. Tori Baker followed with a two-run single.
Makenna Waldow’s RBI single in the third cut the Tigers’ lead to 3-1, but FHS ended the game in the sixth.
A Ridder single and an error on a ball hit by Phillips put runners on the corners. Carlie Neuhaus singled Ridder home and moved Phillips to third. Raegan Hoyle pinch-ran for Neuhaus and stole second with Phillips coming home on the throw.
Gilfry reached on an error that scored Hoyle. After Baker walked, Mallory Schleicher launched a two-run double. Cooper finished the game by doubling Schleicher home.
You have free articles remaining.
Schleicher had two hits, two RBI and a stolen base. Ridder had two hits while Phillips, Neuhaus, Aleesha Broussard, Cooper and Baker had one apiece.
“We had a much better approach to the plate this game,” Coach Schleicher said. “The girls hit the ball hard and put pressure on Norfolk’s defense.”
Paeton Coler took the loss. She worked 5 1/3 innings and allowed the nine runs on nine hits and a walk. She struck out one.
Schleicher was pleased with how the Tigers responded after the opening-game loss to improve to 5-9.
“The girls showed a great deal of resolve coming back after getting run-ruled in Game 1 to pick up the split against a very good Norfolk squad,” he said. “I am so proud of their attitude and effort in the nightcap.”
In the opener, Norfolk got three runs in the first, fifth and sixth innings. The Tigers scored in the bottom of the fifth. Prauner and Phillips singled to put runners on the corners. Neuhaus hit into a double play, scoring Prauner.
Prauner, Phillips and Schleicher had a single apiece for FHS. Neuhaus took the loss. She allowed seven earned runs on 14 hits and three walks. She also struck out five.
Sydney Rader struck out seven to earn the win.
Fremont will host Lincoln High on Thursday night at the Schilke Complex.