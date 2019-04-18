LINCOLN -- After defeating Lincoln Southwest for the Pat Murphy Invitational title on Saturday, the Fremont High School boys track team beat another track rival on Wednesday.
The Tigers edged defending Class A state champion Lincoln High 136-120 for the boys title of the Harold Scott Invitational at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southeast was third with 73.5 points.
"We were very happy to come away with a win," Fremont coach Dave Sellon said. "It was a big meet that we traditionally look forward to. We had a short turnaround which made it kind of tough. We were a little leg weary, but the kids did a nice job of competing."
The Murphy Invite was scheduled for Friday, but weather concerns pushed it to Saturday. The Scott meet was set for Thursday, but worries about Mother Nature bumped it up a day. The Tigers also left some of their talented freshmen at home, including distance runner Carter Waters, because the ninth-graders competed at Tuesday's Larry Sheppard Invitational in Fremont.
"We were a little shorthanded because we left some of those (freshmen) at home," Sellon said. "But we went head-to-head with Southwest on Saturday and then with Lincoln High on Wednesday. Those are two of the tops teams in the state and our athletes were fired up to take them on. We were pleased to come out on top both times."
The Tigers' 1,600-meter relay team of seniors Wes Ferguson, Jose Gonzalez, Ross McMahon and Lucas Arps captured first in a meet record time of 3:24.47. The previous mark was 3:24.62 set in 2009 by Omaha Westside.
"That was a big race for us," Sellon said. "That broke a 10-year-old meet record and the boys were really excited to set it."
Ferguson edged Gonzalez for the championship in the 800 meters. Ferguson won in 1:57.73 while Gonzalez was next in 1:58.02.
"Those two had a good duel down the stretch and really got after it," Sellon said. "It was quite windy so their times were pretty impressive.
Teammate Ben Schulz was fourth in 2:02.50.
The Tigers also had multiple placers in the throws. Tate Moeller was second in the shot put with a toss of 51-9 while Spencer Fitz was third at 51-4 1/4. Keegan Menning was fifth at 49-3 1/2.
"We had a big day out of the throwers," Sellon said. "Tate and Keegan had (personal records) and Spencer's big throw was his last one. He went from 10th to third. Those points were huge for us because we knew it would be a tight team race all the way."
Menning was the runner-up in the shot put (167-2) while Jakub Donscheski was third (159-8). Moeller was fourth at 157-5.
The Tigers also got second-place finishes from McMahon (6-5 in the high jump), Arps in the open 400 (51.54) and Matthew Klein (4:37.37 in the 1,600).
"Matthew ran a quality time and has been a real reliable senior for us," Sellon said.
Reed Johannsen was fifth in the 1,600 in 4:43.34. The Tigers also had two runners place in the 3,200 as Owen Wagner was third (10:15.87) and Zac McGeorge sixth (10:26.45).
The Tigers will compete April 25 at the George Anderson Invitational at Omaha North.