KEARNEY — Fremont High School needed a win in the final event Wednesday to capture the Heartland Athletic Conference boys team track championship.
The Tigers’ 1,600-meter relay of seniors Lucas Arps, Jose Gonzalez, Ross McMahon and Wes Ferguson came through in the clutch.
Fremont won the 4x4 in 3:24.12. Lincoln Southwest, battling the Tigers for the HAC title, needed to finish fourth to tie for the championship. The Silver Hawks finished fifth in 3:30.45 — more than two seconds behind fourth-place finisher Lincoln High.
FHS edged Southwest 127-126 for the championship. Lincoln High was third with 101.
“I guess this crew likes to keep the suspense up until the end,” Fremont coach Dave Sellon said with a laugh. “We’re always happy to get a conference championship, but this one is a little special for us with the newly expanded conference. We were hoping to get the first one with it being 11 teams and the kids pulled together to do it.”
Ferguson also won two individual events. He finished first in the 400 in 49.42—the best time in Class A this spring. Arps also lowered his season-best time by taking second in 50.37. Ferguson also took top honors in the 800 in 1:57.55.
Ferguson didn’t have a lot of recovery time between the 400 and 800.
“I was ready for it. I had some sticky legs there in the 800, but I got it,” he said. “This was perfect weather for middle distance and distance runners. It wasn’t a bad turnaround.”
Sellon was impressed with the performance of Ferguson, a University of Nebraska at Kearney recruit.
“He put on a good show,” he said. “He is a talented guy and with his closing kick there aren’t many that he can’t run down.”
Arps added a second-place finish in the 200 (22.68).
“We were real proud of those two in the 400 and Lucas had a good performance in the 200, too,” Sellon said.
The Tigers got off to a good start on the track when the 3,200-meter relay team of Reed Johannsen, Matthew Klein, Ben Schulz and Jose Gonzalez won the event in 7:59.44.
“Klein led off with a sub-2:00 and Reed had the best split of his career,” Sellon said. “We were still down to Lincoln High, but Jose made up the ground (on the anchor leg) and ran a 1:57. It was a dramatic start on the track for us.”
Gonzalez added an individual championship in the 1,600 (4:25.08) while Schulz was seventh (4:39.14). In the 3,200, freshman Carter Waters (9:46.46) placed second to Southwest distance ace Tyler Boyle (9:43.81). Owen Wagner was eighth in 10:05.68.
“Jose faced some top competition in the 1,600 but came out on top,” Sellon said. “Carter jumped right in there with some talented runners and held with the pack. On the last lap he cut loose and beat several of them down the stretch.”
Sophomore Mark Mendoza was third in the pole vault 13-4. He also finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.73.
Fremont scored heavily in the throws. In the discus, Jakub Donscheski was second at 156-8. Teammates Keegan Menning (153-5) and Tate Moeller (143-3) were third and fifth, respectively.
In the shot put, Moeller (50-3 3/4), Menning (49-3 3/4) and Spencer Fitz (48-7 3/4) finished 4-5-6.
“It was kind of a grind-it-out day for the throwers,” Sellon said. “The conditions weren’t great for the discus to fly. They were frustrated with their marks, but they competed well and they came up with some big points for us.”
McMahon, a Midland University recruit, had second-place finish in the high jump (6-6).
The Tigers will compete Wednesday in the A-2 district meet at Norfolk High School. Other teams scheduled to compete include: Columbus, Lincoln East, Millard South, the Panthers, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Central and Papillion-La Vista.
The HAC championship gives the Tigers some momentum heading into the crucial meet prior to state.
“We’ve got a team that has been dominated by our senior class,” Sellon said. “They are a great group of guys that have been in the wars before in cross country and track. They are seasoned. We’re going to keep on improving and are looking forward to these next two weeks.”
HAC Meet
Team Scores — Fremont 127, Lincoln Southwest 126, Lincoln High 101, Kearney 61, Lincoln East 52, Grand Island 47, Norfolk 46, Lincoln Southeast 41, Lincoln Pius 32, Lincoln North Star 25, Lincoln Northeast 5.
Event Winners and FHS Placers
Pole Vault — 1. Skyler Peterson, LSE, 15-0. 3. Mark Mendoza, F, 13-4.
Discus — 1. Tyler Brown, LE, 180-4. 2. Jakub Donscheski, F, 156-8. 3. Keegan Menning, F, 153-5. 5. Tate Moeller, F, 143-3.
Shot Put — 1. Brown, LE, 54-6 3/4. 4. Moeller, F, 50-3 3/4. 5. Menning, F, 49-3 3/4. 6. Spencer Fitz, F, 48-7 3/4.
High Jump — 1. Jesse Lewis, 6-6. 2. Ross McMahon, F, 6-6.
Long Jump — 1. Passmore Mudundulu, LH, 23-2 3/4.
Triple Jump — 1. Jesse Lewis, LSW, 46-2 1/2.
3,200-Meter Relay — 1. Fremont (Reed Johannsen, Matthew Klein, Ben Schulz, Jose Gonzalez), 7:59.44.
110-Meter Hurdles — 1. Darius Luff, LH, 13.8.
100 Meters — 1. Miko Maessner, K, 10.85.
400 Meters — 1. Wes Ferguson, F, 49.42. 2. Lucas Arps, F, 50.37.
3,200 Meters — 1. Tyler Boyle, LSW, 9:43.81. 2. Carter Waters, F, 9:46.46. 8. Owen Wagner, 10:05.68.
200 Meters — 1. Maessner, K, 21.62. 3. Arps, F, 22.68.
800 Meters — 1. Ferguson, F, 1:57.55.
300-Meter Hurdles — 1. Luff, LH, 39.02. 5. Mendoza, F, 41.73.
1,600 Meters — 1. Jose Gonzalez, F, 4:25.08. 7. Ben Schulz, F, 4:39.14.
400-Meter Relay — 1. Lincoln Southwest (Conner Boden, Grant Miller, Hunter Olson, Zach Jarosz), 43.17. 7. Fremont (Daniel Godoy, Micah Moore, Zane Klein, Ty Sookram), 45.40..
1,600-Meter Relay — 1. Fremont (Arps, Gonzalez, McMahon, Ferguson), 3:24.12.