The Fremont High School junior varsity softball team suffered a 10-9 loss to Lincoln North Star recently in extra innings.
Fremont went up 2-1 in the second on a sacrifice fly by Alexa Chapman and a hit by Emma Sorensen.
After North Star scored twice in the bottom of the second, the Tigers tied it in the third on three walks and another Chapman sacrifice fly.
The Navigators scored four times in the third, but FHS knotted it at 7 in the top of the fourth. The key hits in the inning for Fremont were doubles by Sydney Hurst and Hadeley Dowty and singles by Tawnie Escamilla dn Amber Millard.
Time expired after the bottom of the fourth to force extra innings.
In the fifth, Hurst and Escamilla had RBI singles to give FHS the lead. The Navigators, however, scored three times in the bottom of the inning.
The Tigers' game against Lincoln Southwest on Tuesday was canceled due to rain. Fremont ends the season with a 12-9 record.