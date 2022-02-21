Tigers end regular season with pair of blowouts

Fremont ended the regular season with an 83-39 win over Lincoln Northeast Saturday.

The lopsided result was not evident after the opening quarter as the Rockets held a 17-16 lead.

In the final three quarters, the Tigers outscored Northeast 66-23.

Taylor McCabe led Fremont with a 24 point, 11 rebound double-double. Sarah Shepard went for 22 points and eight rebounds while Macy Bryant chipped in 14 points.

Fremont picked up a 71-30 throttling of Lincoln North Star Friday.

The Tigers put the Gators in a 21 point hole after the first quarter, scoring 30 points to North Star’s nine.

By halftime, the lead widened to 36, 56-20.

McCabe knocked down seven three’s to finish with 23 points.

Bryant went for 20 points while McKenna Murphy and Sarah Shepard both chipped in a dozen.

With the regular season in the books, Fremont will host the Class A-2 district tournament.

As the top seed, the Tigers have the No. 1 seed in the district tournament and will face the winner of Lincoln North Star and Omaha North Saturday. On the other side of the bracket, Gretna and Kearney will square off.

The district championship game will be played on Tuesday, March. 1.

