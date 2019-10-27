ELKHORN -- Thanks to stifling defense that held Elkhorn scoreless in the second half and a solid offensive attack, Fremont High School ended its season on a positive note Friday night.
The Tigers rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat the Antlers 28-21.
Quarterback Jack Cooper, wide receiver Dawson Glause, and running back Micah Moore all enjoyed big games as Cooper threw for 322 yards and three passing touchdowns, including two to Glause who also had 168 yards in receptions. Moore enjoyed a rushing touchdown of his own to go along with his 117 yards on carries for the Tigers.
“I think the guys have done an amazing job of staying together through adversity all year long while we have been going through a rough patch as a group,” Fremont coach Seth McClain said. “They have come to practice every single day and worked hard and gotten better and it really translated tonight and we were able to operate well on all phases of the game. I was really happy with them tonight.”
The game was tied at 21, Glause hauled in a scoring toss from Cooper with 4:58 to put the Tigers ahead for good.
McClain gave credit to the defense for being able to completely slow down a talented Elkhorn offense to help Fremont in their comeback effort.
“Our guys on defense really did a great job tonight against a really talented group of guys on offense for Elkhorn,” said McClain. “We brought great pressure that stayed relentless all game. We were able to muddy up reads as well and tackled extremely well. It was really great to watch it all come together for them.”
You have free articles remaining.
Junior Connor Stone led that defense with 11 tackles, including nine solo stops. Linebacker Colton McCurdy had seven unassisted tackles while Jon Kment had seven stops, including four solo.
While Glause had the most receiving yards, sophomore Drew Sellon also had a solid day. He hauled in three catches for 69 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown. Conner Richmond had a team-best seven catches for 61 yards.
McClain said a complete team effort was required to win this game and the Tigers delivered in a big way in all three phases.
“We really played well in every single facet of the game tonight and it was great to see that from a coach’s point of view,” he said. “We went up against a very talented team in a difficult place to play and were able to throw the ball well, run the ball well, play excellent defense, and play well on special teams. I think that was the difference. To have a game like that where every guy played well and contributed that was super to see.”
The win improves the Tigers to 4-5 on the season. McClain said he was pleased with the team unity Fremont showed throughout the fall.
“We had some really tough stretches of play during the year, but no one hung their head and every guy showed up to work each day of every week,” he said. "They stayed tough and fought for each other no matter what.and I was really proud of them all year long.”