Tigers eye making a splash at state again

Fremont swim has its eyes on making a splash at the state meet with an experienced senior class on the boys side and a depth of talent on the girls side.

“It’s one of the best training groups that I’ve had here,” said Fremont coach David Struble. “We have twenty kids that can all train really well.”

The boys are led by its senior trio of John Monson, Connor Christ, Cade Arnett.

“They’ve been around for four years now and have made a great impact on the team,” Struble said. “It’s their senior year, so they are going to go all out.”

They make up three-fourths of the Tigers returning consolation finals qualifying relay teams in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 200-yard intermediate relay with Landon Lamson, who is also back, occupying the fourth spot in both events.

Monson ended his junior year by re-upping his own school record in the 100-butterfly in a third place effort in consolation finals at state. Christ also is coming off a final strong swim, winning the consolation heat of the 100-yard breaststroke.

The highlight for the Fremont girls last winter was sending all three relay teams into the final day of the Class A state meet with two in the finals and one in the consolation finals.

The Tigers will have to replace two key pieces from all three relays, but Struble said the depth Fremont possesses has the Tigers hopefully they can duplicate the effort of advancing all three relay teams.

“We have a lot of depth on the girls side, which should make our relays interesting,” Struble said.

Madelyn Buck and Elisabeth Meyer return for the 200-yard freestyle relay team that took sixth last year.

Buck and Ryleigh Schroeter are the two returners on the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The Tigers have three members back from the bronze medal finishing 200-yard medley relay squad in Jane Busboom, Schroeter and Meyer.

The girls squad also gets a boost from the addition of its diving team, now in its second year with two members in Brynn Eckhart and Kallie Johnson.

Fremont won’t be entirely dialed in until the new year, focusing on a broad base in every style before starting to hone in on their preferred events once the calendar turns.

“Early on, we’re going to train for every event and we really won’t start to specialize in our really good events until January or February so we can figure out what events they do want to train for for the championship meets,” Struble said.

The early mixing up of line-ups has resulted in a 2-1 record for both the boys and girls in dual actions with the Tigers toppling Columbus and Norfolk in the first week of the season and more recently falling to Millard South Monday.

The boys lost 100-79 to the Patriots while the girls fell 105-73.

Event wins for the Tigers against the Patriots include: girls 200-yard freestyle (Charlotte Vech, 2:11), boys 50-yard freestyle (Gabe Christ, 24:48), girls 100-yard freestyle (Schroeter, 56.78), boys 500-yard freestyle (Connor Christ, 5:46.12), girls 200-yard relay (Meyer, Aleyah Hansen, Vech and Schroeter, 1:48.75), boys 100-yard backstroke (Monson, 1:00.58) and boys 400-yard freestyle relay (Gabe Christ, Connor Christ, Jacob Hansen and Monson).

Fremont swim will be back in action at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, taking part in the Elkhorn Invitational at Common Ground Swimming for the final swim of 2022.