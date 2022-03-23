Tigers fall in overtime to Pius X

Fremont boys soccer took Lincoln Pius X to overtime Tuesday night only to fall 2-1.

The Tigers led for most of the night, striking for their lone goal with three minutes left in the first half.

Alexis Paz feed JanCarlos Magana for a goal from outside the box.

The one-goal lead held until the final four minutes of regulation as Pius found an equalizing goal.

In overtime, Fremont was assessed a red card, allowing the Bolts to score the winning goal a man-up.

Fremont hosts Columbus at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

