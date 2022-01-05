Tigers fall to Bulldogs

The Fremont boys lost 66-49 to Omaha Burke Tuesday.

The Tigers staked out a 13-11 lead after the opening quarter, but went cold from the field in the second and third frames, trailing 26-20 at halftime and 45-28 going into the fourth quarter.

Fremont's offense came back to life in the final frame, pouring in 21 points, only to be matched by the Bulldogs.

Carter Sintek led the Tigers in scoring with 15 points while Micah Moore added 11.

Fremont will travel to Columbus Friday and then return home Saturday to face Lincoln East.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0