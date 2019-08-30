KEARNEY -- Thunderstorms prevented Fremont High School for earning a possible split on Thursday night against Kearney in a softball doubleheader at Patriot Park.
The Bearcats won the opener 7-4. The Tigers then led 3-0 and had the bases loaded with no outs in the top of the first of Game 2 when it was postponed due to weather. FHS coach Mike Schleicher said the two schools are looking for dates to complete the doubleheader.
In the opener, the Bearcats scored four runs in the top of the first.
Karleigh Scott and Bella Molina had back-to-back singles to start the game. One out later, a walk, an error and a single by Ella Kubler put Kearney ahead 3-0. The Bearcats added another run on a fielder's choice.
Kearney made it 6-0 in the second with a pair of unearned runs.
In the third, the Tigers cut into the deficit. Makenzie Ridder doubled, Morgan Kalisek walked and Tori Baker singled to load the bases. Anna Prauner brought in a run with a single. After an out, Kylie Phillips' fielder's choice grounder made it 6-2.
Molina's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth made it 7-2 before the Tigers scored twice in the seventh.
Prauner walked and moved to third on Phillips' one-out single. Pinch-hitter Moriah Cash delivered a RBI ground out to score Prauner. Another pinch-hitter, Alexa Chapman, brought Phillips in with a single to right.
"This is a tough one to take," Schleicher said. "We outhit Kearney over the course of the game, but the five errors in the first two innings that gave them four unearned runs were the difference. We have some things we need to clean up on defense."
Freshman Ella Cooper took the loss. She worked all six innings and allowed just three earned runs on seven hits and four walks. She struck out one.
Marisa Chamberlin pitched the first six innings, giving up seven hits and two runs. Freshman Haidyn Skeen pitched the seventh, giving up two runs and two hits.
Cooper and Ridder had two hits each for the Tigers.
"Those two had multiple hits while Kylie and Anna had some good trips at the plate, getting some runs in for us," Schleicher said. "I was happy to see Moriah and Alexa push across some runs for us when we brought them in to hit."
Baker, Prauner, Phillips, Chapman and Carlie Neuhaus had one hit each.
The Tigers, 2-4, compete Saturday in the Blair Invitational. Fremont opens with Fort Calhoun at 9 a.m. Other teams scheduled to compete in the tournament include: Arlington, Ashland-Greenwood, Blair, Omaha Mercy and Omaha Westside.
The Tigers will also host Bellevue East at 6:30 Tuesday night at Schilke Fields before playing a Heartland Athletic Conference doubleheader on Thursday against Lincoln East at the Doris Bair Softball Complex.
Bellevue East is 3-6 on the season while the Spartans are 5-5.