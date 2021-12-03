Tigers fall to Lincoln Pius X in season opener

LINCOLN - The Fremont boys fell in their season opener 69-46 to No. 3 Lincoln Pius X Thursday.

The Bolts pulled ahead 23-10 in the opening quarter and never looked back.

"I told them before the game, I didn't really care what the score was, the one thing that I wanted to make sure was that we didn't quit and I don't think we quit," said Fremont coach Mark Williams. "The only time we lose is when we quit and I didn't see that."

Fremont was held to six points in the second quarter, trailing 43-16 at halftime.

The Tigers finished the game with back-to-back frames of 15 points, but couldn't make a dent in Pius' early advantage.

"We've got things we've got to work on, but we talk about controlling attitude and effort and I thought we did that and showed heart all the way to the end," Williams said.

Eight different Tigers scored in the loss led by 11 points from Drew Sellon and 10 points from Carter Sintek.

Micah Moore added seven points and Jackson Cyza tallied six.

Fremont will play their home opener Saturday to wrap up the Early Bird Classic tournament.

