Tigers fall to No. 6 Chieftains

The Fremont girls lost 80-45 to Bellevue East Saturday.

The Tigers fared better in its second match-up with a ranked opponent in as many weeks, but still couldn’t match the firepower of the No. 6 Chieftains, said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn.

“I felt better about this one than I did the Millard North one because we were in it at the half,” Flynn said. “It got away from us in the third quarter, but we’re not giving up and we see some things that we can improve on.”

It was tough sledding in the opening quarter for the Tigers as they fell behind 19-9.

Fremont produced its best quarter in the second, pouring in 16 points. Emmalee Sheppard converted a four-point play - knocking down a corner three while getting fouled and sinking the free throw - to keep the Tigers within a dozen at the break, 37-25.

“We knew that our work was cut out for us, but to be down 12 with 15 turnovers, quite a few of those unforced, we really felt confident that we were in the game,” Flynn said.

Bellevue East’s pressure and athleticism kept Fremont out of sorts in the second half as the Tigers were limited to just 20 points - 11 in the third quarter and nine in the final period.

“When we play teams like this, we try to match their intensity,” Flynn said. “We can’t always match their athleticism, but we can match their intensity.”

Mattie Dalton led all scorers with 17 points while Sheppard reached 14 points and Jenna McClain chipped in eight. Bellevue East finished with five scorers in doubelf-igres, led by 16 points from Jayla Wilson.

Fremont’s Friday night match-up against Omaha Westview was d different story for the Tigers as they blitzed past the first-year Wolverines 71-47.

“That was really a fun game,” Flynn said. “Probably as good as we’ve played.”

The Tigers knocked down 10 three-points - shooting 43% from beyond the arc - led by a 4 of 5 effort by Kate Denker, who finished with 12 points.

Fremont jumped on Westview in the opening half, leading 15-9 at the end of one and 32-17 at the intermission.

The Tigers lead only grew by two points in the third quarter despite pouring in 21 points as the Wolverines found their offensive rhythm, tallying 19 points.

Dalton led all scorers with 23 points while bringing in seven rebounds.

Through four games, the sophomore is averaging 14.5 points per game.

“She’s getting into the mindset that a double-double is doable every game,” Flynn said. “The other girls have bought into that as well, where they are getting the ball.”

Dalton wasn't alone in the double-digits. Jenna McClain matched Denker's dozen points while Sheppard finished with seven points and a team-leading 10 rebounds.

Fremont (2-2) returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Norfolk.