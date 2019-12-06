BELLEVUE -- Louis Fidler scored 16 points and Trey Hepburn added 14 as second-ranked Bellevue West defeated Fremont High School 82-38 Thursday night in the Early Bird Classic.
Wisconsin commitment Chucky Hepburn, a junior, added 10 points and Frankie Fidler chipped in nine.
Bellevue West shot 54 % from the field and recorded 22 steals, including six from Trey Hepburn and five from Nate Glantz.
You have free articles remaining.
The Thunderbirds led 28-8 after one quarter and increased the advantage to 61-18 at halftime.
Senior Mossimo Lojing led the Tigers with 11 points -- all in the first half. Micah Moore added nine while Carter Sintek contributed seven.
The Tigers will play in the consolation game of the Early Bird Classic at 1 Saturday afternoon against Lincoln Northeast on the Rockets' home floor.