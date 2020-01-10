SIOUX CITY -- The Fremont High boys basketball team ran out of time Friday night in the CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic Friday night at the Tyson Events Center falling to Sioux City West 72-66.
The Wolverines jumped out to a 25-12 lead after the first quarter, took a 41-27 lead at halftime and looked as if they were going to put the game away after scoring the first five points of the second half. The Tigers, however, wouldn't go away easily.
Fremont settled in to outscore West 18-12 through the rest of the third to trail 58-45. FHS then scored eight straight points to start the fourth to pull within 58-53. Caden Curry led the run with two baskets and Carter Sintek and Connor Richmond added two free throws apiece.
West tried to pull away again but a Travis Johnson 3-point play kept Fremont within 64-58. Later, Mossimo Lojing drained three foul shots to pull the Tigers to within 66-61 with just under a minute remaining in the game.
A Marcus McCray steal and layup put the Wolverines up 68-61 with :38 left but Curry answered with a 3 to bring Fremont within 68-64 with :25 remaining.
McCray hit two foul shots on West's ensuing possession and they sealed the win when Keeon Hutton came up with a steal and fed Kyrel Hanks who laid it in for a 72-64 lead.
A late Richmond bucket made the final score 72-66 in favor of the Wolverines.
You have free articles remaining.
McCray scored a game-high 22 points to lead West while Hanks added 13 and Chase Smith 12.
Curry led Fremont with 21 points. Richmond added 14 points in the loss.
The Tigers next take on Lincoln East Saturday, Jan. 11 in Fremont.
Fremont High (1-9) 12 15 18 21 -- 66
Sioux City West (3-5) 25 16 17 14 -- 72
FREMONT: Caden Curry 21 (4), Carter Sintek 8 (2), Micah Moore 6, Mossimo Lojing 7, Conner Richmond 14, Travis Johnson 5, Sam Gifford 5 (1).
SC WEST: Keenan Hegna 2, Kyrel Hanks 13, Marcus McCray 22, Chase Smith 12 (4), Devaunte Coleman 4, Keavian Hayes 7, Bryson Brinkman 4, Keeon Hutton 7, Dominic Fry 1.