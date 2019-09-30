LINCOLN — Fremont High School opened the Lincoln Southeast Softball Invitational with a 12-9 win over the host team before losing to McCook (7-2) and North Platte (9-1) on Saturday.
Storms that came in the seventh inning of the game against the Bulldogs forced the cancellation of the rest of the tournament.
Against the Lady Knights, freshman Ella Cooper threw a five-inning complete game. She allowed seven earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out seven.
Cooper helped her own cause with a home run and a double and also drove in two runs.
“Ella pitched well,” Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said. “She had a solid outing in Game 1.”
The game was scoreless until the third when Southeast scored five times in the top of the inning. Fremont answered with eight in the bottom of the frame.
Morgan Kalisek led off with a single before scoring on Tori Baker’s triple. Mallory Schleicher walked and Makenzie Ridder followed with a RBI single. Aleesha Broussard’s run-scoring single made it 5-3.
Courtesy runner Alexa Chapman replaced Broussard. Cooper doubled to score Ridder. After two outs, Kylie Phillips walked to load the bases. Kalisek’s double cleared the bases. Walks to Baker, Schleicher and Ridder forced in the eighth run.
A solo home run by Jacey McKeon and a three-run shot by Rylan Ewoldt put the Lady Knights up 9-8 in the top of the fourth.
Fremont went ahead for good in the bottom of the inning. Cooper hit a solo homer to tie it. Anna Prauner singled and Phillips hit a one-out double before Kalisek blasted a homer.
Kalisek finished 3-for-3 with a homer and six RBI. She scored three times.
“Morgan’s first home run could not have come at a better time,” Schleicher said. “She has a fantastic game at the plate and drove in half of our runs.”
The Tigers went ahead of McCook with a run in the top of the first. Baker led off by reaching on an error. Ground outs by Schleicher and Ridder moved the runner to third before Broussard hit a run-scoring single.
The Bison scored twice in the first and two more in the third to go up 4-1. The Tigers cut the deficit to 4-2 in the fifth. Cooper’s double, Prauner’s single and an error brought the run in.
McCook finished the scoring with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Cooper had three hits while Broussard had two. Prauner, Schleicher and Baker had one hit each.
“Our bats went cold in the second game of the day,” Schleicher said. “I thought our pitch selection was not very good and we didn’t execute when we had runners on. We ended up leaving nine runners on base — that is way too many.”
Neuhaus took the loss while Cooper also pitched. They worked three innings each.
Fremont went ahead of North Platte with a run in the second. Moriah Cash walked with two out. She advanced to second on a passed ball before scoring on Neuhaus’ single.
The Bulldogs scored twice in the fourth and four times in the fifth. They added two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
In the bottom of the seventh, Chapman singled and Prauner followed with a double. Storms rolled in canceling the remainder of the game and the rest of the tournament.
Cooper took the loss.
Schleicher, Chapman, Prauner and Neuhaus had one hit each.
The Tigers, 14-14, will host Lincoln Southwest on Tuesday at the Schilke Complex in their final home games of the season.