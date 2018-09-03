OMAHA — Fremont High School finished with a 1-2 record Saturday during the Heartland Tournament at Millard West.
The Tigers suffered a 25-11, 25-16 loss to Gretna.
Lexi Proskovec had four kills and five digs. Taylor Pemberton finished with six set assists and an ace serve.
Riley Hoerath had two blocks and Hannah Wilson contributed eight digs and eight assists.
Elkhorn South, the eventual champions, downed FHS 25-18, 25-19.
Pemberton had an ace serve and 11 assists. Elise Estudillo had four kills while senior Chelsi Judds-Krenk added three blocks. Wilson contributed three blocks, three kills, five assists and six digs.
The Tigers then beat Lincoln North Star 25-20, 25-19. Hoerath and Proskovec finished with five kills apiece and Madi Moore had two ace serves.
Judds-Krenk had four kills and three blocks. Pemberton (11) and Wilson (10) led the Tigers in assists. Estudillo and Wilson had 10 digs apiece.
“I was pleased with the way we competed against Elkhorn South,” Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said. “We struggled with the speed of the game initially but started to make good adjustments.”
Hoerath was bothered by a shoulder strain.
“She continued to play front row but Jaylen Semrad came in to serve for her and did a good job in that role,” Kostek said.
The Tigers, 2-3, play Tuesday night at Kearney.