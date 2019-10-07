LINCOLN — Fremont High School compiled a 3-3 record during the Lincoln Northeast volleyball tournament.
The Tigers earned wins over Kearney, Omaha Central and Lincoln Northeast and lost to Lincoln Pius, Gretna and the Bearcats.
“We played well against Gretna (19-8), but were just outmanned,” Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said. “Pius was very good and we didn’t play them as well as we would’ve liked. In beating Kearney in pool play, it was definitely our best match of the season with a lot of rallies and great battles.”
Hannah Wilson had 11 kills, 13 assists and seven digs in the win over the Bearcats. Grace Williams delivered eight kills while Elise Estudillo finished with eight kills, an ace, four assists and 15 digs.
“Mya Bolden blocked really well and Lily Vaughn had a solid all-around match,” Kostek said. “Our defense played great, digging a lot of very good hits. We didn’t have as good of an offensive performance against them Saturday. They are too good of a team not to play aggressively.”
Kostek said the wins over Northeast and Central were also impressive.
“We had a slow start against Northeast and were down several points, but we rallied to come back and beat them,” she said.
Wilson led the Tigers in assists during the weekend with 68. Ellah Hofer had 32. Estudillo had 50 digs while freshman Emmalee Sheppard had 42. Wilson finished with 40.
Estudillo led the Tigers in kills with 40, followed by Wilson (27), Williams (24) and Hofer (22). Williams, Hofer and Estudillo had four ace serves apiece while Bolden topped the team with four blocks. Hofer and Williams had three each.
The Tigers, 13-12, play Tuesday night at Pius.