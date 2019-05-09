An already tough league for girls tennis got a little tougher with the addition of three schools to the Heartland Athletic Conference this year.
That was evident Thursday as Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast finished 1-2 in the team race of the HAC championships at the Fremont High School courts. League newcomer Lincoln Pius was third with 34 points — eight behind the Spartans and Lady Knights.
The host school finished eighth with five points.
“I was pleased with the way we came out and competed,” Fremont coach Jeremy Larsen said. “I truly feel that we play in the toughest conference in the state.”
Avery Smith and Katie Smith of Lincoln High downed Elise Patchen and Hannah Wilson of the Tigers 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (7) at No. 1 doubles. Patchen and Wilson then suffered an 8-5 loss to Kearney’s Taylin Copp and Kendra Sears.
“There were a lot of good things from our doubles teams,” Larsen said. “Elise and Hannah had some moments where they played really well. In both of their matches, they started really strong, however, they were unable to sustain the momentum generated during the early games of their matches. If they could have cleaned up some of their errors in those later games, they very well could have won both matches.”
At No. 2 doubles, Miah Vakiner and Lexie Glosser beat Claire Kelly and Katie Wemhoff of Grand Island 6-2, 6-0 before falling 6-4, 3-6 1-0 (1) to the second-seeded team of Averie Dodds and Ally Keitges of Lincoln Southeast.
Vakiner and Glosser split their next two matches before beating Norfolk’s Emily Schwanebeck and Jalen Hoffman 8-5 in the seventh-place match.
“Miah and Lexie were strong all day,” Larsen said. “They pushed a very strong (Southeast) team to a third set, but ultimately made too many costly errors down the stretch. It was good to see them end the day on a positive note with a win against Norfolk. Hopefully the way they played today will give them some momentum heading into next week.”
Anna Baskova of the Tigers defeated Natalie Reynolds of Norfolk 6-4, 6-1 to open play at No. 1 singles. After losing her next match to top-seeded Bianca Rademacher of East 6-1, 6-0, Baskova rebounded with an 8-0 win over Maria Yanes of Grand Island.
Baskova lost her next two matches including an 8-3 setback to Lincoln North Star’s Thi Huynh for seventh place.
At No. 2, Tawnie Escamilla of the Tigers opened with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Joey Caruso of Lincoln High. She then lost 6-0, 6-1 to second-seeded Evie Barnett of Southeast. Escamilla went 1-2 in her next three matches, including an 8-1 loss to Lincoln Northeast’s Annie Nguyen for seventh place.
“Anna played very well in her opening match,” Larsen said. “She did a great job of stepping into the court and driving the ball. Tawnie did a great job of being patient in her matches and did well with placing the ball.”
The Tigers will compete May 16-17 in the Class A state tournament at the Koch Tennis Center in Omaha.
HAC Championships
TEAM SCORING — Lincoln East 42, Lincoln Southeast 42, Lincoln Pius X 34, Lincoln Southwest 30, Lincoln North Star 26, Kearney 22, Lincoln High 8, Fremont 5, Grand Island 4, Lincoln Northeast 2, Norfolk 1.
SINGLES: No. 1— 1st, Rademacher, Lincoln East, def. Plachy, Pius X, 6-1, 6-1. 3rd, Ibrahimova, LSE, def. Henry, LSW, 8-3. No. 2 — Sailer, Lincoln East, def. Barnett, 6-1, 6-2. 3rd, Burt, Pius X, def. Zhou, LSW, 8-2.
DOUBLES: No. 1 — Whitehead/Miller, LSE, def. Schurman/Ferrel, North Star, 6-3, 6-4. 3rd, Bartolome/Haggar, LSW, def. Haar/Ka. Le, Lincoln East, 8-6 No. 2 — Johnsen/Kr. Le, Lincoln East, def. Dodds/Keitges, LSE, 6-4, 7-6 (3). 3rd, Carr/Pfeifer, Pius X, def. Chally/Henning, Kearney, 8-2