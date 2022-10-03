Tigers finish fifth at HAC tournament

Fremont softball recovered from a first round upset to finish fifth in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament Saturday in Columbus.

The Tigers, the No. 2 seed coming into the tournament, were knocked off 4-3 in the opening round by Columbus.

Fremont recovered to end the day with back-to-back wins—3-0 over Kearney and 4-3 over Lincoln Northeast.

The Tigers built up a 3-0 lead through the first three frames, plating a run in the bottom of the first and a pair in the bottom of the third.

Fremont’s first run crossed as the result of back-to-back two out errors by the Discoverers.

In the third, three straight singles by Jenna McClain, Karina Capron and Ella Cooper tallied a run. A sacrifice fly later in the inning by Avery Gossett netted the final run of the game for Fremont.

Columbus solved Fremont starter Makenna McGee in the top of the fourth, scoring four runs off the Tigers pitcher. Tayler Evans got Fremont out of the inning with her lone out of the game.

Cooper came on to keep the Discoverers from extending its lead, striking out six batters.

Fremont’s offense was unable to muster a tying run in its final two chances at the plate.

The offensive rut for the Tigers lasted until the sixth inning of Fremont’s second game of the day as their match-up with Kearney was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth.

Cooper held Kearney to just two hits while striking out 11 and walking three.

The senior also had a hand in plating the winning runs, launching a triple with a pair of runners on to left to open up a 2-0 lead. Maggie McClain brought in Cooper with a sacrifice fly to center.

In the fifth place game, Fremont needed a walk-off to beat the Rockets after falling behind 2-0 to Northeast.

The Rockets tallied a run in both the first and second inning to grab the early lead.

A three-run spot in the bottom of the fourth pushed the Tigers in front for good.

Emma Tucker cleared the bases with a two-out bases loaded double in the bottom of the fourth to put Fremont up 3-2.

Northeast got a run back in the top of the fifth to tie the game at three.

In the bottom of the fifth, Jenna McClain led off the inning by wearing a pitch, then moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Capron.

That set the stage for Cooper’s walk-off single to left.

Cooper got the win in the circle, striking out eight while scattering five hits.

Fremont will have a chance for revenge in the A-5 district tournament, which begins Wednesday.

The Tigers are the No. 2 seed and will face No. 3 seed Columbus in the opening round.

Also in the district is No. 1 seed Lincoln East, which will play the winner of No. 4 Omaha Burke and No. 5 Omaha Benson.

First pitch Wednesday is set for 11 a.m. at the Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln.

The No. 3 Midland volleyball team wrapped up its final week without a ranked opponent on the schedule with a pair of sweeps against Morningside (25-19, 25-12, 25-18) Friday and Briar Cliff (25-13, 25-13, 25-11) Saturday.

“I thought we did some good things offensively both last night and today,” said Midland coach Paul Giesselmann said. “We were very efficient. ...Between both matches we were able to get a lot of kids in the match and we’ve got a lot more depth this year than maybe at any other point since I’ve been at Midland, which is a really nice problem to have.”

On Friday night, Midland hit a season-best .355 on the attack with 43 kills against just 10 errors. They did so with a wide-ranging attack that saw seven players record a kill.

The Warriors followed it up with a .319 hitting percentage Saturday, totaling 46 kills on 94 attempts with just 16 errors on the day.

Lauren Williams led the Warriors with 12 kills while hitting .400 against the Mustangs. Addisyn Mosier had 8 kills with an attack percentage of .412. Rounding out the Midland attack was Taliyah Flores with nine kills, Ringler with seven, Leimbach with four, Savanna Berger with two, and a solo kill from Cortlyn Schaefer.

At the service line, the Warriors had eight aces. The trio of Leimbach, Mosier, and Scott had two each while Flores and Vallinch each had one.

Ringler took the reigns of the offense Saturday, leading with 11 kills.Flores and Williams were also big contributors with eight kills each.

Flores, a fifth year senior, was honored following Friday’s match for reaching 1,000 kills in her career.

Riding a XX-game winsteak, Midland will make its toughest road trip of the season Friday, traveling to take on No. 15 Dakota Wesleyan (13-4, 5-3 GPAC) and No. 2 Jamestown (18-1, 6-0 GPAC) on Saturday.

“We’re going to have to play with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder,” Giesselmann said. “If you’re No. 3 in the country, you’ve got to play like the No. 3 team in the country when you’re in big time environments.”

First serve on Oct. 7 is set for 7:30 p.m. in Mitchell, South Dakota at the World’s Only Corn Palace.