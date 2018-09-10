A runner-up finish at No. 1 doubles highlighted the day for Fremont High School during the Tigers’ home tennis invitational on Saturday.
Fremont tied with Millard South for third place in the team standings with 43 points. Lincoln Southeast won the championship with 54 points while Papillion-La Vista was the runner-up with 50.
Fremont’s No. 1 doubles team of Austin and Brennan Callahan went 4-0 in pool play before suffering a 9-7 loss in the championship match to Milo Ciotti and Graham Peterson of Southeast.
Southeast led 5-3 before the Callahan twins rallied. Ciotti and Peterson, though, prevailed in winning the final two games.
“The boys put together a very solid invite today,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “Austin and Brennan played some solid doubles from start to finish today. What I’m probably most excited about is that while they earned second place and were close to earning first, they have yet to put together a complete match.
“We’ve only put them together for two events so far this season, which means they still have plenty of room to grow as a team.”
The Callahans beat Michael and John Worden of Omaha Burke 8-2 in pool play. They also downed Ryan Vester and Clark Rue of Westside 9-8 (7-2), Dylan DeVries and Ryan Carey of Millard South 8-6 and Dawson Dreifurst and Colin Flyr of Columbus 8-0.
Sophomore Alex Bigsby finished third at No. 1 singles. Bigsby beat Adam Kamrath of Columbus 8-0, Tate Brudigan of Norfolk 8-3 and Cameron Crump of Millard South 8-0 in pool play. His lone loss was an 8-5 setback to runner-up Jack Bergmeyer of Southeast.
In the third-place match, Bigsby beat Elkhorn Mount Michael’s Isaac Gart 8-1.
“Alex went up against some very good competition today and really answered the call,” Coach Bigsby said. “Like his match against East last week, I think he made a statement in his match against Bergmeyer. Even though he lost, he showed that he’s closing the gap between himself and the top players in the state.”
At No. 2 doubles, Shane Miller and Avery Martin finished 2-2 in pool play. They then lost 8-6 to Joel Sanford and Logan Bornemeier of Southeast in the fifth-place match.
At No. 2 singles, Justin Pemberton of the Tigers finished 1-3 in pool play. He then defeated Colby Clarkson of Norfolk 8-0 in the seventh-place match.
“Shane, Avery and Justin had a similar day in their divisions,” Bigsby said. “They had matches that they wish they could do over as they knew they should have won them. But I think all three are continuing to learn a lot about themselves as players and are showing a great deal of improvement. It makes me believe their best tennis is still ahead of them.”
Champions of the meet included Ethan Neil of Papillion-La Vista. He rallied from a 3-1 deficit to down Bergmeyer 8-4 for the No. 1 singles title. Spencer Allgood of Southeast earned the championship at No. 2 singles. At No. 2 doubles, Ethan and Jonathan Warner of Millard South went undefeated for the championship.
On Friday, the Tigers defeated Millard South 7-2 in a dual indoors at the Fremont Family YMCA.
Bigsby, the Callahans, Miller and Martin all won singles matches. The Callahans also prevailed at No. 1 doubles while Bigsby and Pemberton won at the No. 3 doubles.
The Tigers were originally scheduled to play in the Lincoln Southwest Invitational Friday, but the event was postponed until Tuesday due to the weather.
“This was a strange day, but we were able to make the most out of it,” Bigsby said. “Millard South has been making some noise this season with some quality invite results and some good dual play. Our boys came out and played some very strong doubles to start. That positive energy spilled over into our singles play and then we never looked back.”
Fremont Invitational
Team Scores — Lincoln Southeast 54, Papillion-La Vista 40, Fremont 43, Millard South 43, Elkhorn Mount Michael 38, Omaha Westside 34, Gretna 26, Norfolk 19, Columbus 12, Omaha Burke 10.
Millard South Dual
Singles
No. 1 — Alex Bigsby, F, def. Cameron Crump, 8-5. No. 2 — Ian Haakinson, MS, def. Justin Pemberton, 8-3. No. 3 — Austin Callahan, F, def. Ryan Carey, 9-7. No. 4 — Brennan Callahan, F, def. J. Warner, 9-7. No. 5 — Shane Miller, F, def. Dylan DeVries, 8-6. No. 6 — Avery Martin, F, def. Ethan Warner, 8-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Austin Callahan and Brennan Callahan, F, def. Carey and DeVries, 9-8 (10-8). No. 2 — Warner and Warner, MS, def. Miller and Martin, 8-6. No. 3 — Crump and Haakinson, def. Bigsby and Pemberton, 8-0.