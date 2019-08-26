OMAHA — Fremont High School captured some hardware in its first softball tournament of the season.
The Tigers finished second at the Omaha Bryan Tournament on Saturday. Omaha Burke downed the Tigers 11-1 in four innings of the championship game.
“Burke has power and speed on the offensive side of the ball and they capitalized on errors we made,” Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said.
The Tigers got their run in the top of the first. Tori Baker and Anna Prauner singled. Ella Cooper followed with a RBI single.
Burke scored three runs in the first on four hits, an error and three stolen bases. The Bulldogs added a run in the second, two in the third and five in the fourth.
Baker led Fremont with two hits. Makenzie Ridder doubled while Prauner and Cooper had singles.
“We hit the ball hard all game,”Schleicher said. “Unfortunately it was hit directly to their fielders the majority of the time.”
Carlie Neuhaus took the loss. She worked three innings and allowed six earned runs on 10 hits while striking out two. Cooper worked 2/3 of an inning and allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits.
Fremont opened the tournament on Friday by defeating Lincoln High 10-0 in four innings.
Neuhaus only allowed three hits while throwing an abbreviated complete game.
In the first, Baker walked and later scored on Cooper’s two-run homer to left.
Fremont broke the game open in the third. Kylie Phillips ripped a two-run triple while Mallory Schleicher hit a run-scoring double. Senior Cami Bisson added a RBI single and Baker contributed a two-run single. Bisson later came home on a passed ball and Neuhaus brought in the eighth run of the inning on a RBI ground out.
Mallory Schleicher led the way with two hits. Baker, Prauner, Cooper, Phillips and Bisson had one each.
The Tigers also made quick work of Plattsmouth in Saturday’s semifinals. Cooper got the win as FHS prevailed 10-1 in five innings. The freshman allowed four hits while tossing the complete game. She struck out six and walked two.
“I’m very happy for Ella picking up her first win in the circle,” Schleicher said. “She did an excellent job of moving the ball around and keeping their hitters off-balance.”
Plattsmouth went up 1-0 in the top of the first, but the Tigers tied it on Morgan Kalisek’s RBI single in the bottom of the second.
Prauner’s solo home run in the third put the Tigers on top 2-1. They added six in the fourth.
Three errors allowed two runs to score. Prauner hit a run-scoring single and Phillips jacked a three-run homer to left-center.
Baker’s two-run double in the fifth finished the scoring.
Prauner led the offense with two hits while Baker, Cooper, Neuhaus, Phillips, Aleesha Broussard, Kalisek and Mallory Schleicher had one each.
“We had an aggressive mentality at the plate and hit the ball hard,” Schleicher said. “It was great to see Anna and Kylie both go deep. Those girls have really worked hard on their hitting.”
The Tigers, 2-3, play in a doubleheader Thursday at Kearney.