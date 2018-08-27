BLAIR — The host school prevented the Fremont High School softball team from capturing its second tournament title on Saturday.
The host Bears edged the Tigers 11-7 in extra innings of the championship game. FHS won the Omaha Bryan Tournament championship on Aug. 18.
Blair hit a solo home run in the first and added five runs in the second to go up 6-0. Another solo homer in the fourth made it 7-0.
The Tigers tied it up with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Jaylee Cone led off with a single before Mikayla Paulson reached on an error. Tori Baker followed with a RBI single. An error allowed Paulson to score.
A single by Carlie Neuhaus cut the deficit to 7-3. After an out, Aleesha Broussard singled to load the bases. Pinch-hitter Alexa Chapman then knocked in two runs with a single. After a passed ball brought in a run, another pinch-hitter, Kylie Phillips, singled. Cone then knocked in the tying run with a sacrifice fly. Time expired forcing extra innings.
The Bears scored four times in the sixth and the Tigers went down in order in the bottom of the inning.
“We just struggled getting our bats going until the last inning,” Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said. “ We started stringing some things together and had some big hits from Alexa and Kylie coming off of the bench.”
Jewel Ashbrook took the loss. She tossed a complete game and allowed eight earned runs on 11 hits and three walks. She struck out three.
The Tigers advanced to the title game by defeating Hastings St. Cecilia 12-1 in a four-inning semifinal game.
Fremont took charge by scoring eight runs in the first. Paulson had two hits in the inning. She led off with a single and scored and later hit a two-run home run. Cone had a run-scoring double and Neuhaus delivered a RBI single.
In the second, Neuhaus hit a solo homer to make it 9-0. The Tigers added three more in the fourth on the strength of RBI singles by Chapman and Paulson.
Neuhaus got the win. She allowed one earned run on four hits and a walk in four innings.
“Carlie had an outstanding overall game,” Schleicher said. “She was hitting her spots in the circle and getting her defense ground balls and fly balls. She also reached base every time, including her solo home run.”
Paulson led the offense by going 4-for-4 with three RBI. Neuhaus went 2-for-2 while Ashbrook, Cone and Chapman had one hit each.
Fremont opened the tournament with a 7-5 win over Ashland-Greenwood.
The Tigers fell behind 1-0 in the first, but scored five times in the second. Baker had the big hit in the inning with a two-run double. Ashbrook added a RBI double while Cone had a run-scoring single.
The Bluejays scored four times in the third to tie it, but the Tigers answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Broussard singled and Kailey Rensch entered as a courtesy runner. Makenzie Ridder bounced into a fielder’s choice, but both runners were safe. After a fly out, Rensch and Ridder advanced on a passed ball. Cone’s sacrifice fly scored Rensch and Paulson’s single brought in Ridder.
“The top of our lineup (Paulson, Baker, Ashbrook) along with Jaylee in the No. 9 spot really came through to provide the bulk of our offense in the first two innings,” Schleicher said. “It was good to see us come out strong offensively right away.”
Paulson had three hits, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base. Cone went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored. Broussard and Ashbrook had two hits each while Phillips and Ridder had one hit each.
Ashbrook scattered eight hits during five innings of work to earn the win. She allowed three earned runs and no walks while striking out seven.
The wins improved the Tigers to 8-2 heading into a Monday night doubleheader against Bellevue East. Results were not available at press time.