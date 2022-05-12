Tigers finish seventh at HAC tournament

Fremont tennis finished seventh at the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament in the Tigers final tune-up before the state tournament.

"Our conference is loaded with so much talent at every position and our girls showed that we're capable of hanging with that competition,” said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby.

The Tigers No. 2 doubles team of Becca Baker and Adisyn Mendlik were the highest placers, taking fifth.

The duo entered the day as the No. 3 seed, falling in the quarters finals 6-1, 3-6, 10-6 to Kearney.

Baker and Mendlik came back to claim wins over Lincoln High, 8-0, and Lincoln East, 8-4.

No. 1 singles Abbie Bigsby ended the day with a sixth place finish.

She started her day with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Columbus before battling Kearney’s Olivia Flood to a 6-2, 6-2 loss.

Bigsby bounced back with an 8-4 win over Lincoln North Star. She finished the day on an 8-1 loss to Lincoln Pius X.

Fremont’s No. 1 doubles team of Grace Blick and Kenzie Kirby played a marathon opening match, falling 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 to Columbus after two hours of play.

They responded with back-to-back wins to end the day ninth, beating Lincoln Northeast 8-0 and Norfolk 8-5.

“Grace and Kenzie were as poised as they've been in a close match all season in their match with Columbus,” Justin Bigsby said.

At No. 2 singles, Nora Pentel won her first match 6-3, 6-1 before losing her next two. The freshman finished the day with an 8-3 over Lincoln North Star to take seventh.

The Class A state tennis tournament begins on Thursday, May 19, at Koch Center in Omaha.

