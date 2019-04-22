BEATRICE -- Fremont High School finished 10th on Monday in the Class A Division of the Beatrice Invitational.
"We didn't play as well as we did at Columbus last Thursday," Fremont coach Matt Burg said. "There were windy conditions today and that made the course a lot tougher, but we just didn't compete as well today."
Lincoln Southwest (313) edged Lincoln Pius (316) for the championship. The Tigers shot 413.
Cal Miller led the Tigers by shooting a 101. Kenan Brodd had a 102 while Jack Kranz and Logan Martinez both recorded 105s. Tyler Show finished with a 107.
"I thought Logan did a pretty good job today," Burg said. "Everyone else was above their season average, but he battled and was right at his season average. He did a good job of managing the conditions."
Josh Peters of Millard North, Josh Bartels of Lincoln Southwest and Hudson Schulz of the Silver Hawks all shot a 74 apiece to lead the Class A field.
The Tigers return to action on Thursday when they travel to Lincoln for the Capital City Invitational at Yankee Hill Country Club.
"This wasn't our worst meet, but we took a little step back today," Burg said. "All of the boys are disappointed. I think they'll be ready to get after it again on Thursday. We're coming along. We have a bunch of guys close to putting it all together."