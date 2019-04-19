COLUMBUS — Luke Kluver captured medalist honors to boost Norfolk to the team championship Thursday in the Columbus Invitational at the Elks Country Club.
The University of Kansas recruit shot a 69 to edge runner-up Rourke Jensen of Lincoln North Star by four strokes.
The Panthers finished with a 304 while Omaha Westside was second at 314. Lincoln Southwest was third with a 317 while Fremont High was 12th with a 370.
“We had our best team score of the season (today),” FHS coach Matt Burg said. “I thought we competed really well and our focus was better.”
Senior Jack Kranz led the Tigers by shooting an 83 (40-43).
“It was good to see Jack break through and have a good round like that,” Burg said. “He’s worked really hard to get ready for this season. Everything seemed to click today for him.”
Tyler Show had a 90 (45-45) for the Tigers while Kenan Brodd recorded a 97 (51-46). Cal Miller (48-52) with 100 and Logan Martinez (53-51) with 104 also competed for FHS.
“Tyler has been steadily improving every meet,” Burg said. “He’s getting more and more comfortable playing competitive golf and I’m excited to watch him improve.”
The Tigers will compete in the Beatrice Invitational at 9 Monday morning at that city’s country club. On Wednesday, FHS will play at 8:30 a.m. in the Lincoln Southeast Invitational at Yankee Hill Country Club.
Columbus Invite
TEAM SCORES — Norfolk 304, Omaha Westside 314, Lincoln Southwest 317, Kearney 321, Lincoln East 333, Lincoln Southeast 334, Papillion-La Vista 335, Papillion-La Vista South 339, Grand Island 345, Columbus 349, Lincoln North Star 353, Fremont High 370, Hastings 382, Lincoln Northeast 419, Lincoln High 455.
TOP FINISHERS — 1. Luke Kluver, Norfolk 69. 2. Rourke Jensen, North Star, 73. 3. Grant Jabenis, Westside, 74. 4. Preston Skeen, Kearney, 76. 5. Isaac Heimes, Norfolk, 76. 6. Riley Podliska, Southwest, 77. 7. Jacob Hellman, Westside, 78. 8. Marcus Holling, Grand Island, 78. 9. Josh Bartels, Southwest, 78. 10. Koby Brown, Westside, 78.